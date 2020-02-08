The Lake Placid Senior Softball league is predicated on competitive balance between its six teams. So far the formula is working well as three teams have shared first place, with Lakeside Dermatology the latest entry at the top.
In Monday action, Lakeside held on for a tight 13-11 win over Miller Air. The victors’ Paul Marcellus slugged two doubles and a homerun and got help from Don Cunningham and Ron Hanisch, who each whacked four singles. Cliff Bluml paced The Airmen with two singles and a double.
Central Security upended Seminole Tire 22-19. Cisco Hernandez homered for The Securitymen, while Manager Pat Lowe (double) and slick fielding shortstop Richard Rivera (double) notched four hits apiece. Dan Rasmussen (double), Tom Waters, and Dana Amundson tallied five hits each for The ‘Noles.
Lake Placid Marine knocked Conley Insurance out of a first place tie with a convincing 26-17 triumph. Mariners’ Manager Elston Hedges hammered two homers and Craig Ervin also went deep. Dick Cook hit for the cycle, and Ken Elston (double), Ted Griffith, Lee Maule (2 doubles), Ron Melia (double), and Bill Todd formed a Four Hit Club. Ron Kilburn homered for Conley, and Dan Dolbert (double) had four hits.
In Wednesday action, Lakeside (5-3) capped off a winning week by toppling Conley (4-4) Insurance 15-9. Denny Mathew homered for the winners, with Ron Gary chipping in with two triples. Paul Marcellus slammed two doubles and contributed excellent outfield defense. Mark Roth homered for Conley and Brian Heaphy added four singles.
Seminole Tire (5-3) remained tied at the top of the standings with a 24-15 win over Lake Placid Marine (3-5). The ‘Noles Bill Scrase (double) and Chuck Loeser (double) each had five hits, with Tom Waters, Dave leHue (double), and Gary Vizioli adding four hit days. 89 year old pitcher Doran Quigg spun his second complete game of the week. Dick Cook (double) and Bill Todd contributed four hits apiece for The Mariners.
Miller Air (3-5) defeated Central Security (4-4) 13-7. The Airmen were paced by the slugging outfield tandem of Bill Gallagher (triple, home run) and Bill Martin (3 doubles). Cisco Hernandez had four hits for The Securitymen, and Jim Radcliff added two doubles.
For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.