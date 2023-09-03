The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon without a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal weather which will cause fish to feed at higher rates than normal this week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon is three days from the last quarter phase and five days from the lunar high position within the solar energy path. Anglers can expect the lunar effect to strengthen daily, especially when the moon is overhead.
Weather Factors: Today through Friday, if the weather forecast results in being true, there will be very little rain if any at all. Bright sunshine will prevail over the next six days, which means the photosynthesis rate will be as high as it can be during the summer. Cloud cover will not be a factor with the exception of Tuesday when it is forecasted to be 50 percent.
Temperatures will average at 90 degrees and oxygen production will be very good. Fish will feed at much greater rates than they did the previous two to three weeks. This week the underfoot moon in the afternoon and the overhead moon occurring during the sunrise will produce fairly well.
Winds will be from the east all week. And speeds will climb to 15 mph today but be ideal for the remainder of the week with speeds topping-out in the early afternoon between 8-10 mph. Atmospheric pressure could be a factor when it falls almost 0.10 in hg this afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, pressure change will not be a factor.
Next weekend the extended forecast predicts the rainy season pattern will return. If correct, the new moon week will suffer from the lack of bright sunlight. Oxygen rates will drop enough to slow the feeding bite significantly. Best to plan fishing the deeper lakes with depths of 12-18 feet.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and gradually improves in feed rating by one number to two numbers by Wednesday when it occurs during the sunset period.
A second major period occurs today when the moonset happens at 10:51 and solar noon at 1:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Photosynthesis will be strongest at this time, causing fish to feed at above average rates for the rainy season. Wednesday the moonset occurs with solar noon and a feed rating of six to seven will occur from 12-3 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:14 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four, depending on how deep the lake is, from 3:30-5:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Again the deeper the lake the more in feed rating will be accurate. In shallow lakes, oxygen production will be too low to enable fish to feed normally.
By Tuesday, the overhead moon and the sunrise will harmonize to produce excellent fishing from 5:30-8:30 a.m. producing a six to seven feed rating. The second half of the week the overhead moon period will become the major period of the day averaging a six or slightly better feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Wednesday the last quarter moon and a dropping barometer will combine to produce a very good feeding bite during the sunrise, solar noon, and sunset periods. But the pressure effect will occur during the early afternoon and early evening hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon, November 11-14 weak new moon, 24-29 full moon, December 10-13 weak new moon, 23-29 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the rainy season then bright sunshine prevails and thunderstorm activity just about disappears, fish feed best after several hours of bright light. Or in other words, when the lake produces the highest level of oxygen for the day, fish will feed. Oxygen production i.e. photosynthesis, is the main factor in why fish feed more and also the reason why fish don’t feed during the few hours leading up to the sunrise period. Oxygen rates are at the lowest point from 3-8 a.m.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open four inches and flowing a combined 430 cubic feet per second. The lake level schedule thresholds are: high 38.50’ and low 38.25’. From September through the middle of October, both the high and low levels will be raised gradually to 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. Lake management links from USACE and SFWMD websites are provided on HighlandsBassAngler.com isthp.pdf (army.mil) and Site Status Reports (sfwmd.gov)
HighlandsBassAngler.com is the place where the Highlands Bass Angler weekly article, Florida Freshwater Fishing Forecast is published on the web.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only bass fishing guide and firearms and self-defense instructor and trainer.