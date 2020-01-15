The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of January will give anglers the last-quarter moon phase and spring-like weather conditions. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good sunset and sunrise fishing over the next four days, however a medium strength east wind occurs Friday afternoon and a medium southeast wind occurs during the midday hours.
Water temperatures are ideal for fish to feed at the highest annual rate, so once you’ve discovered where concentrations of fish are active, you should have no problem experiencing plenty of action.
Ideal wind speeds will occur today and Thursday. A southeastern wind should cause plenty of action this evening but a mild high pressure system will enter the state as a mild north wind occurs Thursday. Temperatures will drop five degrees Friday as a medium to strong easterly wind prevails and changes to a medium southeasterly warm wind on Saturday.
Sunday a mild westerly occurs as a low pressure system arrives and a north wind produces a ten degree drop in temperature Monday morning---a low pressure system producing a temperature drop is unusual. Such is the case for Sunday and Monday but the north wind will pick-up on Tuesday as the high pressure system advances southward into the state causes winter conditions next week.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday and Friday mornings above-average atmospheric pressure upward change will occur, pushing fish into shoreline feeding areas. And Saturday morning pressure will rapidly drop on a 0.20 In Hg slide over twenty-four hours which will force fish to adjust downward significantly. So this weekend expect fish to be on outside deeper shoreline areas and out in open water along secondary structures.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:10 p.m. and the sunset at 5:53 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 4 from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will increase in feed rating to a 5-rating Thursday and Friday during the sunset period.
A second major period will occur when the moon is overhead today at 4:44 a.m. and the sunset at 7:18 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 4:30-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will increase in feed rating to a 5-rating Friday through Sunday’s sunrise period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:06 a.m. and solar noon at 12:36 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will improve to a 4-rating Friday through Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
