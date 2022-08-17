The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; the last quarter moon will slightly improve fishing results Thursday and Friday, and bright sunny skies will improve Friday and the weekend.

The last quarter moon occurs Friday morning which means the underfoot period during Thursday’s sunset period and the sunrise and sunset period on Friday will produce very well. And during the weekend the underfoot moon will harmonize with the sunset and produce better than advertised feed ratings predict. The moon will arrives directly into the solar energy path on Monday which means a strong lunar influence will help the sunset period Friday through Sunday.

