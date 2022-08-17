The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; the last quarter moon will slightly improve fishing results Thursday and Friday, and bright sunny skies will improve Friday and the weekend.
The last quarter moon occurs Friday morning which means the underfoot period during Thursday’s sunset period and the sunrise and sunset period on Friday will produce very well. And during the weekend the underfoot moon will harmonize with the sunset and produce better than advertised feed ratings predict. The moon will arrives directly into the solar energy path on Monday which means a strong lunar influence will help the sunset period Friday through Sunday.
The wind forecast will be typical for mid to late August; a few days with wind speeds just above ten mph but most days speeds will be in the five to seven mph range. Today winds will be out of the west at twelve mph, and continue Thursday at eight mph. Friday a six mph southwest wind will occur followed by a seven mph east wind on Saturday and a ten mph east wind Sunday. The east wind will continue through the first half of next week.
Thunderstorm activity will occur daily in the afternoon and evenings, and is anyone’s guess where it will occur and where it will not. And atmospheric pressure change will be a non-factor. Bright sunlight however will be a factor Friday through Tuesday, causing a higher dissolved oxygen rate in lakes with healthy vegetation.
Looking ahead to next week, the moon’s effect will be strong due to the moon arriving at the ‘high point’ on Monday. A week from Saturday the new moon occurs and will produce an eight feed rating on the one-in-ten scale with ten being best. Therefore anglers can expect next week to be the best fishing week of the month. Starting next Wednesday the feed rating will climb from six to eight over the four-day period.
Best Fishing Days: Early Friday morning the last quarter moon occurs which means Thursday and Friday will produce better-than-average fishing during the sunset, solar noon, and sunrise periods---ordered according to best feed rating. A rating of five to six for the sunset and solar noon periods and a four to five for the sunrise period. Friday will have the most sunshine of the two days so feeding activity should be slightly better than Thursday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:15 p.m. and the sunset at 8:02 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 12:31 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 5:52 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:57 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-8 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 10-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
