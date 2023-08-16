Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti hits a double scoring Nick Fortes during the third inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.

