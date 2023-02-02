AVON PARK — Nothing like a flare for the dramatic to start the season.
South Florida State College swept its opening day doubleheader against South Georgia State College with a pair of 7-6 wins over the Hawks Friday. It was a day that left Head Coach Carlos Falla with mixed emotions.
He was happy the Panthers pulled out two wins but wasn’t exactly happy with the process of getting there.
“We kept ourselves in the game, we stayed close and we managed to come back late in the game and win both games,” Falla said. “So there’s no complaint there. There’s things that we need to (fix). We need to limit our errors and have a little better offensive approach.”
Offense comes through late
The Panthers needed multi-run innings during the late stages of both games to pull off the wins. First, in Game 1 South Florida put up a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead.
Then, an Ashton Lewis single in the seventh tied the game after South Georgia made it 6-5. A base knock in the ninth by Samalys Guzman scored Brielle Rosa – who started the inning on second base – for the walk-off win.
They then needed a five-run fifth to grab a 7-5 lead in Game 2. Four straight hits including an RBI double from Taylor McFann and an RBI single from Lewis narrowed the gap to 5-4. Then an error and RBI groundouts from Madison Hodge and Anna Burrows gave South Florida the lead.
Though he wasn’t pleased overall with his team’s offense, Falla said he liked that part of his team’s performance on Friday. They just need to get those extra runs across when they have opportunities early. He has a young squad that was obviously nervous in its first contests of the 2023 season. But he’s confident they’ll keep working and get through it.
Pitchers go the distance
Hurlers Emylee Mountin and Makayla Oster threw complete games in their first starts of the season.
The sophomore Mountin tossed nine innings allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking three batters. Falla said the sophomore’s matured a significant amount since last season. She’ll be integral as the presumed No. 1 on the staff with Taylor Roche out because of a torn meniscus. Last year, she usually was lifted for a reliever during her starts.
“I think she’s comfortable coming in and throwing a complete game rather than knowing she only has to go five and then somebody else will come in,” he said. “She wants to throw all seven innings.”
She did really well to hold the Hawks to four runs through six innings. Her only true mistake was giving up a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh.
Meanwhile, Makayla Oster made her first collegiate start in Game 2. The Dunedin prospect allowed six runs (two earned) with seven hits and seven walks to one strikeout over seven innings. She held South Georgia to just two runs through the first three innings before she worked through a difficult three-run fourth.
But she rebounded with just one run against her in the final three innings including a seventh inning where she forced a game-ending groundout that stranded the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second.
“She was in her first real college game, she was nervous,” Falla said. “She kept us in it. Can’t complain.”
She’ll be one of two freshmen the Panthers rely on in the circle behind Mountin. And for the first time in several years Falla will be the one in charge of the pitching with assistant Kendra Wellnitz gone.
Injury bug strikes again
Falla’s squad is already short-handed to start the year. Including Roche, the Panthers are also down infielder/outfielder Trinity Rohrer thanks to a leg injury and infielder Kristen Steller who has a fractured finger.
Falla also added the Panthers just got Burrows back from injury recently. Thus, they’ve already moved some pieces around. Hopefully they’ll stay relatively healthy as the season’s only just begun.
South Florida’s back at home on today (Thursday) for a matchup against Hillsborough Community College at 5 p.m.