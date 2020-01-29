AVON PARK – NASGRASS Lawnmower racing resumed on Jan. 11 as several classes remain competitive for the points championship with the racing tense as ever. A breakdown of the class results for the January races and the points leaders are as follows.
Mini-Mow – Jaynah Pollard gave herself some breathing room as the points leader with wins in both the heat and feature race from 25 to 40. Trailing him in second place and finishing in second in both races is Tyler Wallace.
Mini-Mow Pro – Rylee Wallace finished first in both the heat and feature races while Kaley Maze and Blaine Pollard finished second and third respectively in both races. With those results, Maze closed the gap to points leader Pollard to 15 points and Wallace sits in third a mere 50 points from the lead.
FX Novice – Reed Wallace won the heat race and points leader Hagen Pollard won the feature to stretch his points lead to 160.
FX Lite – The FX Lite class is by far the tightest with four racers within 75 points. Duane Miller moved from third to first in the points lead with a win in the heat and third-place finish in the feature to bump Stacey Wallace down into a second place tie with Becky Kuhfeldt, both five points behind Miller. Jim Black remained in fourth place though a second place finish in the heat and first in the feature cut his deficit to the leader from 150 to 75.
CP – Bruce Runyon won both the heat and feature races as he chases Davis Curtis for the points lead. Runyon slashed 15 points off Curtis’s lead and sits in second place just 30 points behind.
GP – Ken Wayman opened up a huge points lead after the January races to 135 points over Hal Polhill, who moved to second place in the points standings. Colby Pate did not race and dropped to fourth and Michael Miller moved from fourth to third. Tom Hodges won the heat race in January and Wayman took first in the feature race.
GP Twin – Tom Hodges continues to hold a sizable points lead at 185 points after finishing first in the heat and second in the feature. Hal Polhill jumped up three spots to second place with a second place in the heat race and first in the feature.
FXS – Sean Kennedy moved into first in the points lead with a win in the heat race and not finishing the feature. Randy Gandy moved into second, 15 points behind Kennedy and both taking advantage of the absence of Ben Blalock, who fell from first to third. The biggest mover was Kolton Mitchell with a second-place finish in the heat and first in the feature, Mitchell moved from seventh to fifth in the points standings.
FXT – Bruce Runyon’s points lead got a little smaller, 50 to 35, after the January races, finishing behind a charging Wes Pyburn in both the heat and feature races. In the heat, Pyburn finished second and Runyon third. Pyburn won the heat and Runyon second in the feature when heat winner Sean Kennedy was not able to finish the feature race.
Karts – Points leader Chase King extended his points lead to 55 over Michael Castronovo despite finishing third in the Heat race and second in the feature race. Castronovo finished first in the heat and fell to fourth in the feature. Shawn Hartsfield, third in the points standings, slashed a 95 point deficit to 80 with a second place finish in the heat and taking the checkered flag in the feature race.
NASGRASS Lawnmower racing will be racing again at the Avon Park Mower-Plex on Feb. 8.
For more information, standings, results and pictures, visit nasgrassinc.com.