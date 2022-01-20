AVON PARK — Sixty runners gathered near Union Congregational Church for a good cause on Saturday as the LC5 Foundation put on the second annual Lane Crosson 5K.
It’s one of the four events the foundation puts on throughout the year to raise money. The funds raised are still mainly used to help support Jade Jackson. The young woman from Avon Park who is in her eighth year battling childhood brain cancer.
But the foundation also utilizes the money it raises to help other children in the community as well. LC5 gave an example of how it helped a high school student remain in his home until graduation after his mother passed.
Plus it provides scholarships for graduating seniors at Avon Park High School with LC5 distributing four last year.
Chet Brojek, who helped time the runners, said he got to know Lane through his father Travis, who ran cross country for Brojek back in high school. Aside from the personal connection, the scholarships were what piqued Chet Brojek’s interest. Brojek puts on several events in the county but he’s also called on at times solely to time runs.
“Anything that helps kids get scholarships, I’m interested in,” Brojek said.
The run had a slight dip in registrants as 75 registered compared to last year’s 100 but the foundation helped raise $45,000 among its several events last year.
Cordell Keiber, 11, finished in first with a time of 20:44.5. It was almost two full minutes ahead of second place finisher Clayton Muehlstein and third place Nolan Jahna. Nancy Drach, 62, was the fastest woman with a time of 24:44.1.
The oldest runner was 70-year-old Debbie Smith who finished with 35:43.0. Meanwhile, the youngest participant was seven-year-old Jackson Allison who ran a 31:05.8.
“This foundation was created to continue the legacy and impact that Lane Crosson left on us and so many others in our community,” the foundation said. “A legacy of inspiring, guiding and empowering those in the community to reach new heights and help those around us.”