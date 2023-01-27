AVON PARK — Individuals gathered again near Union Congregational Church to run to honor the memory of Lane Crosson on Saturday. The LC5 Foundation held its third annual LC5K Run and Walk benefiting the foundation and Jade’s Journey.
The event saw great attendance as 53 runners crossed the finish line. According to foundation chairman Cash Jackson, the event had over 70 people register. He said like with all their events they’ve just been working to get the word out and let the event’s date be known sooner and sooner.
Michael Suarez posted the fastest time overall. The 18-year-old Red Devil senior ran a 19:56.9 for 6:26 minutes per mile split. The next closest overall were Joshua Myers (23:12.5) and Sean Hoadley (23:38.0).
Hannah Farr was the race’s fastest female. Her time of 25:59.9 earned the 25-year-old fifth place overall. The next closest female runners were 63-year-old Nancy Drach who finished sixth overall at 26:00.0 and 33-year-old Rachael Clements who was 14th with 30:28.9.
The event’s youngest runner was 5-year-old Anaya Santellan while the oldest was William Breylinger, racing at 74 years of age. Santellan ran a 50:43.1 while Breylinger placed inside the top 30 with a time of 39:14.5. Meanwhile, the oldest runner in the event’s top 10 was 69-year-old Richard Parker who was 10th at 29:15.3.
Jackson estimated the event raised a couple thousand dollars after expenses but wanted to emphasize how the foundation’s put $60,000 back into the community during its short time in existence. LC5 does plenty of initiatives like scholarships for seniors and even helping with local AVID programs when it comes to college preparation. Not to mention it tries to connect graduating seniors not going to college with local businesses to supply both with labor opportunities. Not to mention Jade’s Journey.
The foundation’s next fundraising event is the seventh iteration of the Jade’s Journey Bass Tournament on March 4 at Camp Mack River Resort. It’s a tournament Crosson himself started to help his cousin Jade in her fight against brain cancer. Visit the LC5 Foundation’s website for information on how to register.