AVON PARK — Individuals gathered again near Union Congregational Church to run to honor the memory of Lane Crosson on Saturday. The LC5 Foundation held its third annual LC5K Run and Walk benefiting the foundation and Jade’s Journey.

The event saw great attendance as 53 runners crossed the finish line. According to foundation chairman Cash Jackson, the event had over 70 people register. He said like with all their events they’ve just been working to get the word out and let the event’s date be known sooner and sooner.

