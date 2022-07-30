With summer in full swing, many people are working and recreating near Florida’s lakes, rivers and wetland areas. Warm temperatures also mean alligators are more active and visible. While serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recommends taking the following precautions when in and around the water to prevent conflicts with alligators:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.

