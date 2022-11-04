SEBRING – Several future young pitcher hopefuls got a clinic from three former/current major league pitchers last Saturday at Max Long Field in Sebring. Representatives of Peak Sports Pitching Clinic included Cory Ritter, Tyler Pike and Rob Whalen.
Ritter pitched for four teams from 2013-2020, Tyler Pike pitched for three different major league teams from 2012-2022 and Rob Whalen pitched for four teams from 20122-2021 and had different stints with the New York Mets.
What they emphasized in a one day clinic was not trying to crunch everything into one day.
“We try to do our best,” said Whalen “this is the second time that Cory and I have run a camp out here, we got Tyler to join us this year, we are lucky to have him.
“With these young kids, we are trying to keep it simple, get them out here moving a little bit,” added Whalen. ”Sometimes it’s just a different voice telling them how to do things, but it is pretty much the basics and at this age you sort of have to reiterate those basics over and over again and hammer them home.”
“That is pretty much what we are trying to do, simple baseball stuff, get them moving in the right way and guide them a little bit. You try to throw a lot of stuff at them, they are not going to retain it, it’s part of being a young kid. Keep it simple and keep it fun.”
When asked how you teach kids that can throw to catchers and find it difficult to pitch to a batter.
Whalen noted that it come with confidence in their ability.
“You put the work in and prepare to execute and throw strikes,” said Tyler Pike. “You constantly work on that, for me ten years in the game and I am still working on that. Sometimes it comes and goes, but if you prepare yourself, you have a better chance to succeed.”
Curveballs or no curveballs for young pitchers. Pike noted that he was not allowed to throw a curveball until he was 14, but also observed that with travel ball and kids playing year round at a highly competitive level, there is a lot a pressure to do what is needed to win.
“I would like to see it get back to being fun and the rest will take care of itself.”
Whalen had a similar sentiment adding that the game is a little backwards, instead of learning how to command the baseball and having proper technique, they worry about how hard they can throw it and learn how to pitch later.
Whalen added that every kid throws different. “I try to look at the little miscellaneous things to work on. Some things can wait till they get older, but right now there are a few things, a few drills, that if they can do it, they will be right on track the whole time. Keep your arm up, keep a good target line, keep your shoulder straight are simple things they can grasp and work with.”
“Right now they lack some body control, they aren’t built yet and sometimes getting them to hold a balanced position is really tough. Some guys do it better than others, so you just try to clean up the mechanics a little bit.”
Both noted that they had a great turnout and they had good time with a group of fantastic kids that were wanting to learn more to enhance their pitching skills.