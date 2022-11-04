SEBRING – Several future young pitcher hopefuls got a clinic from three former/current major league pitchers last Saturday at Max Long Field in Sebring. Representatives of Peak Sports Pitching Clinic included Cory Ritter, Tyler Pike and Rob Whalen.

Ritter pitched for four teams from 2013-2020, Tyler Pike pitched for three different major league teams from 2012-2022 and Rob Whalen pitched for four teams from 20122-2021 and had different stints with the New York Mets.

