Abbey Weitzeil starts on her way to winning the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships swimming meet, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Ledecky easily won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships on Saturday in Indianapolis, giving her at least three more chances to add to her world championship gold medal collection.

The 26-year-old Ledecky posted the sixth-fastest time in history, finishing in 15 minutes, 29.64 seconds — more than 28 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Katie Grimes. Ledecky qualified for the Americans in all four events she competed in this week, but announced she would not compete in the 200 free later this month in Fukuoka, Japan.

