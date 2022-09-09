SEBRING — The Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Ladies Invitational is set for December 26-30, 2022 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
Formerly known as the Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, the CGT Ladies Invitational has officially opened registration for the 4-day tournament that is returning to Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The legendary women’s tournament will kick off with an official practice round on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Registration for the 68th playing of the event will open on Sept. 9 until Nov. 30 and will continue to award World Amateur Golf Ranking points. Originally started in 1956, the event had been held at the Harder Hall Golf Club each year. Since 2021, it is now being held at Citrus Golf Trail member Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
“The Citrus Golf Trail is dedicated to organizing and promoting the growth of the game of golf in the area, supporting the values inherent in the game of golf, and honoring the legacy of local golfing traditions, so the CGT Ladies Invitational is a perfect fit for the Trail’s overall mission,” said Visit Sebring’s Casey Hartt.
“The Citrus Golf Trail was thrilled with the success of last year’s event and everyone’s support of the tournament move to Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club,” said Andy Kesling, Citrus Golf Trail Director. “It is exciting to watch golf’s up-and-coming female golfers continue in the footsteps of so many amazing golfers before them right here in Sebring, FL.”
Golfers will register through Golf Genius, a registration portal that also offers online scoring throughout the event.
Joining the event as the host hotel for the tournament is Inn on the Lakes. Other hotel partners in the area will offer great rates as well.
“As the CGT Ladies Invitational event organizer, we are thrilled to host this historic tournament again in its hometown of Sebring,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. “Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s collection of golf courses offer value, history, outstanding service, and above all, an extraordinary experience.”
The members of the Citrus Golf Trail are dedicated to organizing and promoting the growth of the game of golf in the Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid area, supporting the values inherent in the game of golf, and honoring the legacy of local golfing traditions. Find out more about the Citrus Golf Trail at CitrusGolfTrail.com.