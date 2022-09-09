Main Photo

Last year’s Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational winner Lauren Clark (center) posed with second place finisher Minji Kang (left) and third-place contestant Taylor Roberts (right).

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Ladies Invitational is set for December 26-30, 2022 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

Formerly known as the Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, the CGT Ladies Invitational has officially opened registration for the 4-day tournament that is returning to Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The legendary women’s tournament will kick off with an official practice round on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Recommended for you