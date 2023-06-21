SEBRING — The Citrus Golf Trail (CGT) Ladies Invitational is set for Dec. 27-31, 2023 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

Formerly known as the Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, the CGT Ladies Invitational has officially opened registration for the four-day tournament that is returning to Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The legendary women’s tournament will kick off with an official practice round on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

