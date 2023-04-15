SEBRING — The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils recently competed in the Class 1A-Region 4 weightlifting tournament in Frostproof while Sebring (Class 2A-Region 3) was giving it their all in Lemon Bay. In the traditional and Olympic divisions, the Red Devils placed seventh overall while Lake Placid took 19th. Out of 17 teams, the Blue Streaks claimed fourth in traditional and eighth in the Olympic division.

Unfortunately, the Green Dragons did not have any lifters advance to the next round of competition, but Noah Browning placed sixth in the 199-pound Traditional Division. Browning lifted a total of 450 pounds. In the 238 Olympic group, Wyatt Knapek took 10th with a 310-pound total.

