SEBRING — The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils recently competed in the Class 1A-Region 4 weightlifting tournament in Frostproof while Sebring (Class 2A-Region 3) was giving it their all in Lemon Bay. In the traditional and Olympic divisions, the Red Devils placed seventh overall while Lake Placid took 19th. Out of 17 teams, the Blue Streaks claimed fourth in traditional and eighth in the Olympic division.
Unfortunately, the Green Dragons did not have any lifters advance to the next round of competition, but Noah Browning placed sixth in the 199-pound Traditional Division. Browning lifted a total of 450 pounds. In the 238 Olympic group, Wyatt Knapek took 10th with a 310-pound total.
The Red Devils had one lifter make it to the State level and that was the mighty Sebastian Fleurimont, who placed first in the 154 Traditional and Olympic divisions. In the Traditional, Fleurimont lifted an astounding 475 pounds, and in the Olympic, he lifted 385.
Avon Park had eight other athletes place in the top 10 at Regionals. Traditional results are as follows:
199 — Anthony Landaverde placed fourth with 235 pounds.
139 – Kurtavious Terrell claimed sixth with 330.
154 – Carlos Fuentes came in eighth with 375.
238 – Eric Marquez finished fifth with 495.
Unlimited (UNL) – Kevin Barcinas placed eighth with 545.
119 – Landaverde came in fourth with 200.
154 – Brendan Langston finished in 10th with 295.
199 – Tuff Galimba took 10th with 280.
238 – Marquez placed sixth with 390.
UNL – Bonny Sizemore came in sixth with 405.
Kevin Barcinas finished eighth with 390.
“We had quite a few that medaled at Regionals,” Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton said. “We had a really good year. Sebastian is the only weight lifter that qualified for State. It will be a challenge for Sebastian but I think he will do well.”
The Blue Streaks will be well represented in the Class 2A State Championship. Sebring had eight lifters advance to the State Tournament including Luke Swaine, Clayton Wadlinger, Brock Riley, Josh Carter, Josiah Taylor, Courtney Watson, Luis Calderon and Anthony Del Cuadro.
Traditional results are as follows:
183 – Calderon claimed third place with 535; Del Cuadro placed sixth with 525.
199 – Watson came in seventh with 540.
219 – Carter finished in third with 605; Taylor claimed fifth with 590.
238 – Wadlinger placed fourth with 585; Riley was eighth with 535.
UNL — Swaine claimed first place with an astonishing 690 pounds.; Alexis Felix rounded out the top 10 with 540.
183 – Calderon finished in sixth with 420.; Del Cuadro was not far behind in seventh with 410.
199 – Watscon came in eighth with 435.
219 – Carter placed fifth with 465; Taylor was seventh with 460.
238 – Wadlinger claimed fourth with 460; Riley finished in fifth with 430.
UNL – Swaine lifted an astounding 520 placing him in second.
Avon Park and Sebring will compete today at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland in the FHSAA State Championship in their respective class. Lifting begins at 8 a.m.