LAKE PLACID — Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium played host to the Class 1A-District 13 girls weightlifting tournament. For several hours, girls pushed themselves to their limit.
A pair of local lifters came out on top in their respective weight classes. Lake Placid’s Lilly Canevari placed first in the traditional 199-pound class. The senior posted a clean and jerk of 110 pounds and a 120-pound bench press. Canevari also registered 190 pounds in the Olympic category for third.
Simanthe Watson of Avon Park won the Class 1A-District 13 crown for the traditional unlimited class. She lifted 175 pounds on the bench press and 165 pounds in the clean and jerk for a total of 340. The next closest lifter to her was 315. She was also 5 pounds off first in the unlimited Olympic section with 280 pounds.
As the winners of their respective districts, Canevari and Watson automatically qualify for the Class 1A-Region 4 meet at Lemon Bay High School.
Meanwhile, Alanah Hills placed second in the 129 traditional category with 240 pounds for Lake Placid and Avon Park’s Coral Covert was third with 180 total pounds in 183 traditional.
Additional results for local lifters can be seen below:
139: 4th — Nicole McGrath (160), 5th — Janell Maldanado (155); 154: 4th — Chloe Shoffner (200), 6th — Hannah Deyoung (165), 9th — Jadyn Garrett (115); 169: 6th — Chanel Evans; 199: 5th — Isabel Gomez (160); Unlimited: 4th — Olivia Lopes (215), 5th — Kaylah Flores (175), 7th Cali Maisano (155).
129: 10th — Jordan Schendel (140); 139: 4th — Nicole McGrath (215), 5th — Janell Maldanado (180), 6th — Hannah Holmes (175), 10th — Mattingly Moore (105); 154: 4th — Hannah Deyoung (220), 5th — Chloe Shoffner (220); 169: 6th — Jodee Saucy (205), 9th — Chanel Evans (190); 199: 5th — Isabel Gomez (200); Unlimited: 4th — Olivia Lopes (280), 6th — Kaylah Flores (225), 9th — Cali Maisano (195).
At the Regional meet in Lemon Bay Avon Park’s Simanthe Watson placed fourth overall in the Unlimited Olympic division a total of 285 pounds. In the traditional division Watson placed second with an incredible 345 pounds.
Lake Placid’s Olivia Lopes claimed eighth place with 225 in the Unlimited Olympic and 285 in the traditional which was enough for tenth place.
Both Lopes and Watson qualified for the State Tournament that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.