LAKE PLACID — Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium played host to the Class 1A-District 13 girls weightlifting tournament. For several hours, girls pushed themselves to their limit.

A pair of local lifters came out on top in their respective weight classes. Lake Placid’s Lilly Canevari placed first in the traditional 199-pound class. The senior posted a clean and jerk of 110 pounds and a 120-pound bench press. Canevari also registered 190 pounds in the Olympic category for third.

