SEBRING – The 43rd annual Sertoma Golf Tournament completed its second and final round on Sunday as dark clouds slowly moved in and thunder rolled in the distance in the final few holes, bringing with it a light rain.
In the end, in the rain and a couple of playoff holes, the final scores were posted and the winners announced.
Lower scores from Saturday were prominent for the day as the pairing of Brain Bone and Cody Brownell tried to overcome a two-stroke deficit to Blake Liles and Jason Beatty by shooting a 64. It would not be enough as Liles and Beatty scored a 63 to win the Championship Flight a second straight year with a two-day total of 128, three strokes better than Bone and Brownell at 131. Cory Meade and Brain Meade finished third with 135 and four pairings tallied 136 with Joel Walkup and Nick Vause finishing fourth, Kaleb Saunders and John Vicker Jr. in fifth, Chad Lund and Geoff Fish in sixth and Steve Salter and Travis Dionne in seventh.
Don Straton and Lon Crow took first place in the First Flight in a playoff hole against Logan Whittinger and Ross Krussel when Don Straton sank an 8-foot put for the win. Both pairings finished with a 135 after two days to force the playoff. Gary Williams and Whitney Hungerford finished third with 137 and four pairings followed with a score of 138, separating the top seven by just three shots.
In the Second Flight, Max Miller and Omar DeJesus took a two-stroke lead to start Sunday and won by three strokes to take first place.
In the third flight, three pairings went into the playoffs tied for first. Don Weeks and Jeff Lang, Ryan Adair and Bruce Beumel, Curtis Yopp and Bobby Jacoby finished regulation play all knotted up 142. Results were unknown at press time.
The Fourth Flight brought some drama as Chuck Waltman and Ronnie Handley started the day tied for first with Todd Glidewell and Bro Belvin at 76. Waltman and Handley finished one stroke better (143) than Glidewell and Belvin and held off John Bracket and Robbie Lang for the win by one stroke. Bracket and Lang moved up to second with 144 and Glidewell and Belvin finished in third with 144.
The Fifth Flight started with three pairings tied for first with a one day total of 71; Nate Cervantes and Charlie Cervantes; Andy Polk and Greg Smith; and Bill Jarrett and Russ Trombly. Nate Cervantes and Charlies Cervantes finished with a 140, good for a two-stroke win over Polk and Smith. Chris Dellapa and Jack Taylor fired a 66 on Sunday to move up from seventh to third with a two-day total of 142.
Rick Mueller and Kurt Brown carried a three stroke lead to start the day in the Sixth Flight to finish Sunday with a two-day total of 145, winning by three strokes over Ron Handley and Wally Cox (second placed with 148) and John McClean and Jim Snively (third place with 148).
Michael Halloran and Shane Ward started Sunday with a one-stroke lead over three other pairings in the Seventh Flight to win by nine strokes and a two-day total of 145.
In the Eighth Fight, Matt Chandler and Aaron Chandler overcame a two-shot deficit held by Ryan Leaphart and Shane Brown to win by two shots with a two-day total of 148 over Leaphart and Brown who finished with a 150 for second place.
Bo Booker and Will Lovett took a two-shot first day lead and swelled it into a nine-shot first place finish in the Ninth Flight.