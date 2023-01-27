AVON PARK — Shuffleboard: A simple recreational game where the player pushes a puck down the court with a stick. Simple for some, but not so simple for those who have cerebral palsy or physical limitations.

Six residents in wheelchairs from the Avon Park Clusters, owned by the Florida Mentor, were presented the challenge to try their hand at the game this past Monday, Jan. 23, by competing in the Special STARS Leisure Games at Reflections on Silver Lake. Most of them have never picked up a shuffleboard stick let alone know how to play the game. The staff were willing to give it a try to test their capabilities.

Recommended for you