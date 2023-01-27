AVON PARK — Shuffleboard: A simple recreational game where the player pushes a puck down the court with a stick. Simple for some, but not so simple for those who have cerebral palsy or physical limitations.
Six residents in wheelchairs from the Avon Park Clusters, owned by the Florida Mentor, were presented the challenge to try their hand at the game this past Monday, Jan. 23, by competing in the Special STARS Leisure Games at Reflections on Silver Lake. Most of them have never picked up a shuffleboard stick let alone know how to play the game. The staff were willing to give it a try to test their capabilities.
After the first practice on Jan. 16 where their skills were evaluated, it was determined that each of players could accomplish the task of the game by participating on a short court which was about half the size of the regular court. Some used assistance from their staff while the others did it on their own.
Kristin Steinberg presented a more unique situation since she is blind on top of her physical limitations. Organizers had to think outside the box by giving her verbal prompts on where she was at on the court.
Her hard work and determination paid off at the end when she received a second place medal for her efforts. Steinberg was elated with her accomplishment especially when she let out a scream of joy as her name was announced for second place.
“It was amazing to see Kristen get second place. Also, all the joy of the other individuals playing,” said Melissa Comeau, a volunteer helping with the Avon Park Clusters.
When the first place medal was hung around Avon Park Cluster resident Jack Yeoman’s neck, tears of joy trickled down his face and he was speechless. Words did not need to be said as he put the medal in his hand to hold it up to show off his accomplishment. He cried even more. Yeoman actually scored the highest overall in shuffleboard with 116 points.
Other residents at the Avon Park Cluster who won awards in shuffleboard were Frank Whitaker, first; Eddie Mae Jones, second; Richard Showater, fourth; and Fontaine Heres, third.
The Clusters joined several other special athletes throughout the county in competing in shuffleboard, bocce and horseshoes. There were 33 athletes competing in the sports. The Aktion Club of Highlands County, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, secured an anonymous donor to pay for the medals and food at the event. Dan Andrews with Legacy Bicycles in Sebring, donated visors and sunglasses for all the athletes.
In shuffleboard, other first place winners were Sara Canali, Mike Babich, Timmy Cypress and Maria Rivera; second place winners were Christa Martin, Mac Smith, Jim Kentfield and Stephanie Travi; third place winners were Aaron Poller, Patricia Butterfield and Renee Herrera; and fourth place winners were Charles Hodgkinson; John Smith, Travis Williams and Kenny Roberts.
In bocce, players teamed up in doubles. The team of Alex Lopez and Ilana Levy took first place with Sharon Carpenter and Eva Monk taking second. Jack Garnett and Ronnie Gladson placed third while Beth Blanchard and Anya Solis won fourth.
Robert Collier swept the competition in horseshoes taking first place. He defeated Tim Brown, who got second and Larry Rivers who won third.