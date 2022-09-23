AVON PARK — A trio of girls teams in the area enjoyed a nice day of golf on Monday.

The Sebring Blue Streaks placed ninth out of 24 teams, the Lake Placid Green Dragons finished 24th while the Frostproof Bulldogs tied with Bartow for 19th. Squads were split into groups of 12 between River Greens Golf Club and Pinecrest Golf Club.

Recommended for you