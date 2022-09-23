AVON PARK — A trio of girls teams in the area enjoyed a nice day of golf on Monday.
The Sebring Blue Streaks placed ninth out of 24 teams, the Lake Placid Green Dragons finished 24th while the Frostproof Bulldogs tied with Bartow for 19th. Squads were split into groups of 12 between River Greens Golf Club and Pinecrest Golf Club.
The Blue Streaks combined to shoot 355, 12 strokes ahead of First Baptist (Naples) and only two shots behind Jensen Beach High School. Despite being ninth out of 24, they finished first in their field at Pinecrest.
Rebecca Kesling posted the lowest score for Sebring at 80. She tied for fifth in the field at Pinecrest with Hayli Snaer of Venice and tied with her for fourth in their flight. Two other girls shot 80 in the group at River Greens.
Olivia Kesling was 10th in the field and seventh in her flight with an 87. Rylie Brooker was 13th at Pinecrest with a 93 while Melanie Suarez found herself in a three-way tie for 15th at 95. Selah Damron-Lovett and Ella McHargue also found themselves in a tie. Damron-Lovett tied for 31st at 114 while McHargue’s 116 tied her with two others for 33rd. Baxlee Brooker rounded out the team’s score with 144, good enough for 59th at Pinecrest.
The Green Dragons shot 526 as a team, 36 strokes behind George Jenkins.
Lake Placid’s top scorers were Lidia Reducindo and Dania Barajas. The two split 44th place with a score of 124.
Melisa Herrera was 56th after posting a 137. Emmalee Emanuel was two spots below her at 58 with a 141. And Claire McClellan finished out the 63-person field at Pinecrest with a 157.
Frostproof was the only local team playing at River Greens. The Bulldogs finished with a combined 439, which tied them with Bartow and had them 17 shots behind 18th place Saint John Neumann while 36 ahead of Auburndale.
Hannah Castillo posted the lowest score out of every area player with a 76. The seventh-grader’s score was good enough to be part of a three-way tie for fourth place. And she finished in the top 10 out of all golfers at both courses.
Eighth-grader Charlotte Ray was 53rd with a 107 and another middle schooler in Ava Griffiths was behind her tied for 60th at 117. Tanner Green was the final Bulldog on the leaderboard at 65th with a score of 139.