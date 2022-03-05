Local wrestlers recently hit the mat to compete in the Class 1A-District 13 tournament and the Class 1A-Region 4 tournament. The Sebring Blue Streaks, Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils gave it their all but unfortunately none of the wrestlers were able to advance to the State Tournament.
In the district tournament there were eight teams that competed with Avon Park placing fourth overall with 96 points, Sebring came in sixth with 51 and with only two competitors Lake Placid placed eighth with 36.
“Though we came up short for the first time in program history with no state qualifiers, our future is bright with almost the entire team coming back next year,” said Avon Park Coach James Bland. “All three Avon Park freshmen battling and almost making it to state on their first year will definitely be a force to reckon with in the near future. Jordan Barrett was our only senior this year and we’re going to hate to lose him because of his leadership and hard work ethic. He had six of the top 16 wrestlers in the state in his regional tournament. Unfortunately, only top four make it to state. I’m still proud of his accomplishments this year and leading such a young team to a brighter future.”
Avon Park’s Michael Bonanno (31-16) came in second in the 106-weight class and scored 18 points for the Red Devils. Bonanno won his second match by pin fall after a bye in the first. In the first-place match Bonanno was defeated by Jenson Beach’s Sebastian Degennaro by technical fall.
In the 120 division Avon Park’s Kurtavious Terrell (13-6) placed second and scored 16 points. After a bye in the first match Terrell won by a 13-6 decision over Roland Loreto of Clewiston. Unfortunately, in the championship match Terrell was defeated due to a technical fall by Ryan Mooney of Jenson Beach.
Sebring’s Bransford Stone (1-1) claimed second in the 132 class and earned 16 points for the Blue Streaks. Stone had a bye in the first match and defeated Benjamin’s Micah Griffith by sudden victory – 1 over, 11-13. Regrettably, Stone was pinned in the championship match by Ryan Duguay of Jenson Beach.
In the 152 group was Avon Park’s Kolby Alsenady who placed fourth and added 8 points to the Red Devils score. Alsenady faced off against Sebring’s Cole Mislevy with Alsenady coming out on top after a 4-2 decision. Mislevy placed fifth in the 152-weight class.
Highlands County was well represented in the 160 division with all three schools having a competitor. Avon Park’s Jordan Barrett pulled out the upset defeating Duke Byfield of Jenson Beach, who was a top competitor at the State level last year, by pin fall (1:44) and boosted the Red Devils score by 24 points. Lake Placid’s Juan Roblero-Flores (15-16) placed third for 18 points and Sebring’s Michael Senton came in fifth to add seven points to the Blue Streaks score.
Christian Bobo claimed second in the 170 group and scored 18 points for the Green Dragons. In the semi-final round Bobo went head-to-head with Avon Parks’ Alexander Roman. Bobo defeated Roman by pin fall (5:46). Sebring’s Colin James Killon (1-2) claimed fourth after pinning Lincoln Park’s Riley Ranirez (0:26) in the semi-final round and falling to Roman in the third-place match by a 3-2 decision. In the championship match Bobo was pinned by Jensen Beach’s Nate Sopotnick (1:15).
Nathaniel Siver (0-2) placed fifth and scored five points for the Blue Streaks in the 182-weight class.
Carmine Santiago (19-13) finished in second place and added 18 points to the Red Devils score. In the semi-final match Santiago won by fall (0:39) over Malachi Carrol of Lincoln Park. Unfortunately, in the first-place match Santiago fell (3:52) to Jensen Beach’s Matt O’Hara.
Sebring’s Kayden DeJesus placed fifth in the 220 class and scored seven points for the Blue Streaks. During the fifth-place match, DeJesus pinned (0:40) Cornelius Williams of Lincoln Park to claim fifth place.
At the regional tournament out of 26 teams the Red Devils finished in 13th overall with 32 points, Green Dragons came in 22nd with 8 and the Blue Streaks tied for 23rd with six points. Regrettably, none of our local athletes placed in their weight classes and no one advanced to the State tournament.
Bonanno (33-18) of Avon Park scored seven points in 106 after defeating Florida Christian’s Leonardo Trejos by pin fall (1:12) in the first round.
Red Devils’ Terrell (16-18) scored 10 points in 120 when he defeated Coral Springs Charter’s Jaiden Valentin by pin fall (3:20) and in the third consolation round Terrell pinned (2:41) Lucca Tateo of Miami Killian.
Stone scored three points for the Blue Streaks in 132 when he won by forfeit against Miami Killian’s Tatiana Bermudez.
Alsenady scored a point for the Red Devils in the 152 division when he won by a 9-7 decision against Florida Christian’s Mason Harrison.
In one of the fiercest weight divisions, Barrett and Roblero-Flores gave it their all against some of the top competitors in the state. Barrett contributed four points to the Red Devils score from the 160 division. Barret won by forfeit over Robert Zambrana of Monsignor Pace. Roblero-Flores added three points to the Green Dragons after pinning (1:00) Diego Diaz of Miami Sunset.
Roman expanded Avon Park’s points by six when he defeated Riley Ranirez of Lincoln Park by pin fall (0:44). Bobo added five points to the Green Dragons score when Rafael Aguado of Miami Killian forfeited in the first consolation round. In the second consolation round Bobo won by major decision (11-1) over Daniel Mainade of Florida Christian. During the third consolation round Bobo and Roman went head-to-head and Roman won by decision (11-6) over Bobo.
Sebring’s Siver made it to the regional tournament in the 182 class but faced tough competition. Siver was pinned in his first match and lost by a 4-2 decision in his second.
In the 195 group, Santiago of Avon Park made four points of his team. Santiago won by fall (2:59) over Dawson Ramos of Miami Killian.
DeJesus competed at the regional level for the Blue Streaks in the 220 class but was pinned (0:13 and 1:23 respectively) in both his matches.