USA Water Ski & Wake Sports and its nine sport discipline organizations honored several of their members on Saturday night, January 25 at USA Water Ski & Wake Sports’ Annual Awards Banquet, presented by Nautique, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla. The event, which celebrates the 2019 water ski season, was held in conjunction with USA Water Ski & Wake Sports’ mid-winter board meetings for the 20th consecutive year. The 2019 award winners were selected either by the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports Awards Committee or by the respective sport discipline organization.
The American Kneeboard Association recognized five local residents as “ 2019 Active Ambassador,” and “Athletes of the Year”. John Haile, Orlando, won the 2019 Active Ambassador of the Year. The “Female Athlete of the year” selected is Kalyn Rohner, Orange City, “Jr Male of The Year” is Payne DuVall, Sebring, Fl, “Female Athlete of the Year, “Doris Rohner, Lake Placid, and “Male Athlete of the Year,” Edmund Sauls, Lake Placid. All five of these athletes are members of the local award winning Skionee Board Team, based in Lake Placid.
Visit the websites www.kneeboardusa.org and skionee.org to learn more about the exciting world of competitive kneeboarding. Inquiries are welcome at skioneeboardteam@aol.com.