FROSTPROOF — Lifters from across Florida descended on Frostproof on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to compete at the Class 1A-Region 8 Championship for a spot at the Class 1A State Championship. Three lifters from Highlands County automatically qualified for the State Championship by placing first in their weight divisions.
Sebring’s Kimbrell McKenna showed great strength with a bench press of 110 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 125 for a total of 235 pounds, placing her in first in the 110-weight division. Also headed to state in the 110-pound weight class is Avon Park’s Ma’Angelica Bautista with a total of 230.
In the 139-weight class, Sebring’s Keelan Bevis bench pressed 140 and clean-and-jerked 140 for a total of 280 placing her in first.
Hannah Edwards of Sebring is moving on to state with a total of 285 in the 154-weight group and in the 169-weight class Lake Placid’s Aniyah Hills will advance with a total of 270.
Avon Park’s Simanthe Watson placed first in the 199-weight division with a bench of 150 and clean-and-jerk of 150 for an impressive total of 300.
These six young ladies will head to Panama City Beach where they will represent Highlands County at the State Championship on Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15.