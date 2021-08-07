SEBRING – There is no better reward for a parent than watching their child succeed and this holds true for one local mother who recently literally stood behind her son as he won his swimming race.
Michael Copenhaver, of Lake Wales, has participated in various sports in the Special STARS program for several years. His mom, Darby Markum, has been by his side at each event. Because of his physical disabilities, he needs some assistance but Markum pushes her son to do as much as he can on his own. This holds true even for the Special STARS Swimming Competition on Saturday, July 31, at Sebring High School Pool.
Markum joins her son in the pool to help balance him as he floats along. He is able to touch the bottom of the pool with his feet and walk in the Noodle Race. This is an event done in the shallow end of the pool where swimmers run, swim, float, doggie paddle or whatever it takes to get to the finish line and touch the noodle floatation devices in this 25-meter race.
As Copenhaver took the starting line for his race, his mom stands behind him for balance. He takes off walking toward the finish line with very little assistance from his mom.
“Look, he’s doing it on his own,” Markum exclaimed as she walked behind him in the race.
Copenhaver placed first in his division. Norman DelPiano, of Sebring, came in second and Charles Hodgkinson, of Avon Park, was third.
There were 40 athletes competing in various events in the pool after they trained for three weeks. In addition to the short Noodle Race, some swimmers swam 40 meters in the long Noodle Race. The more advance swimmers did a 50-meter race, 100-meter race or 50-meter backstroke. Each swimmer is divisioned according to the ability level.
Other first place winners in Short Noodle race were Chance Jordon, Cheryl Moore, Sarah Moore and Kenny Roberts. Second place winners were Dasan Jordon, Jim Kentfield, Garrett Knowles and Antionette Feliciano. Third place finishers were Ruth Estrada, Tammy Furman and Sharon Carpenter. Dontril Murphy won fourth.
In the Long Noodle Race, Gadge Denz and Robert Collier won first; Ilana Levy and Alan Kufnowski won second; and Stephanie Travi won third.
In the 50-meter race, Sapphire Denz, Jonathan Beavers and Jack Garnett won first; Andrew Moses, C.J. Chandler and Ricky Tippens, won second; James Beavers, Heather Paeplow and Brianna Davis won third; and Nicole Lewis, Angie Luft and Jamie Brown won fourth.
In the 100-meter race, Sapphire Denz and Nicole Lewis took first; Jack Garnett and Andrew Moses won second; and James Beavers and Brianna Davis won third.
In the backstroke, first place finishers were Heather Paeplow and James Beavers; second place winners were Brianna Davis and Nicole Lewis; third place winners were Jamie Brown and Jonathan Beavers; and coming in fourth place was Angie Luft.
Athletes received trophies and medals for their accomplishments.