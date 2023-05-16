James “Jimmy” Maynard, 85, is packing up his more than 60 pickleball medals and ribbons, and his paddle, to return to his native New England.
Jimmy started playing pickleball in 2006 on an outside basketball court with some other Sebring residents soon after he moved to the area. Although Jimmy grew up playing ice hockey in Rhode Island, he quickly took to pickleball.
In 2007, Charlie Kuehn, Jimmy, and four others met with the owner of the Tanglewood community, explained the sport, and asked if the owner would build two pickleball courts. The owner agreed to build four (it has since grown to eight).
Jimmy joined forces with Tanglewood resident Gail Brown, and they went on to play in a whole lot of pickleball tournaments. Jimmy says that if it weren’t for Gail, he wouldn’t have been as successful in winning tournaments. “You are only as good as your partner,” says Jimmy.
During one Nationals pickleball tournament, Jimmy wasn’t playing great and some other players commented that he didn’t look well. Later Jimmy checked in with his doctor, and he was immediately sent to Winter Haven for a quadruple bypass heart surgery. Three months later he and Gail were on the tournament trail again.
Although Jimmy, a Marine veteran and father of five, will soon be moving to Massachusetts together with his wife of 62 years, Joan, his impact in this area will endure. There are a ton of people from Sebring and the surrounding area who are going to miss this kind, humble, inspirational, enthusiastic, ever encouraging pickleball-playing gentleman of the court.
The sport of pickleball was invented in 1965, when a few dads threw together a game using a badminton net and Ping-Pong paddles. The sport now boasts more than 36 million players as of 2023, and is the fastest growing sport in the United States. It is particularly popular among seniors for its social as well as exercise benefits, though the sport is popular among people of all ages, with more than 70 percent of avid players between the ages of 18 and 44. For information about pickleball, visit USA Pickleball.