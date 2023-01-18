SEBRING — Individuals had a chance to get valuable reps before the high school tennis season gets started.
The 2023 edition of the Highlands Ace Invitational took place over the weekend. The two-day tournament welcomed players not just from Highlands County but the surrounding counties as well. Its primary goal was helping the participants get ready for their respective seasons that start soon.
Not to mention, the event featured players from local elementary and middle schools. According to event organizer Coach Tosin Awomewe, it provided a chance for them to meet and learn from the local high school coaches. One of them was 9-year-old Alejandra Rivera who won her first match 6-2, 6-1 before losing in straight sets to Reagan Lenihan.
Parker Torrella of Lake Placid won the boys singles portion while Lakeland’s Jada Hutto won the girls division. Hutto and Avon Park’s Madilyn Levy took home the newly featured doubles category.
As the No. 1 seed, Torrella earned an opening round bye. He then faced Sebring’s Sammi Rather in the semifinals, winning 6-0, 6-0. Torrella defeated Brady Spencer of Sebring 6-3, 6-0. Spencer earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Tommy Wohl in his first match and downed Liam Helms 6-4, 6-3 to reach the finals.
Hutto also had a bye through the quarterfinals. Her first opponent was Avon Park’s Madilyn Levy who defeated Isabel Guerra in the quarters. Hutto dispatched Levy 6-1, 6-1 and defeated defending champion Reagan Lenihan 6-1, 6-2 for the title.
Over in the doubles bracket Hutto and Levy won all but one game they played as they beat the combination of Isabel Guerra and Rivera 8-0. Then they won 6-1, 6-0 against the duo of Lenihan and Haley Waltman for the crown.
Despite not having much time playing together, Hutto said it was great playing doubles with Levy. One thing she hopes to apply from her experience in the doubles tournament is just communication. Levy is excited to play a full season after missing part of it due to moving. And Waltman, a senior for Sebring, said she just wants to win as much as possible for her final season in high school with her partner in Lenihan. Meanwhile, Lenihan echoed Hutto and said the tournament was a great way to improve communication.
Now it’s time for the players to get after it in their respective seasons.