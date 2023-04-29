Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
Junior Golf is about to embark on another tour. The Tour will open with the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic at Pinecrest Golf Club’s Deer Run Course on Saturday, May 20 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. This event does not go towards the tour’s point standings. The Kickoff Classic will be a 2-person modified scramble (one adult and one child) that will cost $85 per team which includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and awards. To sign up for the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic email the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com or call Pinecrest Golf Shop at 863-453-7555 ext. 1.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a eight-week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County with one event in Arcadia. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18 year olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18 year olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6-8 year olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 year olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts with the boys and girls competing against each other. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best four finishes out of the first seven events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least four out of seven events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at our Awards Banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. At that time, reply with your child’s name, age and date of birth. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2023
Camp will take place June 5 thru June 9, 2023. It will be held at First Baptist Church of Sebring Florida.
The camp designed for all athletes of varying skills and abilities, who are just finishing grades 2nd-9th.
Offensive and defensive fundamentals will be emphasized for the duration.
Cost is $150 and please mail checks or money orders to P.O. Box 8526 Sebring, Florida 33872.
All campers will receive a free dri-fit t-shirt and there will be a parent showcase along with a guest motivational speaker.
Registration forms can be requested by emailing truthathletics@comcast.net or by contacting Coach Brooks 850-322-8398
Racquet Arcade Tennis Classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp
Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions will begin June 5 and run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.