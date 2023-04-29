Sertoma Junior Golf Tour

Junior Golf is about to embark on another tour. The Tour will open with the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic at Pinecrest Golf Club’s Deer Run Course on Saturday, May 20 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. This event does not go towards the tour’s point standings. The Kickoff Classic will be a 2-person modified scramble (one adult and one child) that will cost $85 per team which includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and awards. To sign up for the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic email the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com or call Pinecrest Golf Shop at 863-453-7555 ext. 1.

