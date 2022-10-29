Central United Volleyball Club — New Florida Region of USA Volleyball Club Team
For 2022-23 Club Season, Highlands County has a new volleyball Club for local athletes ages 10-18 to compete on a regional and local tournament schedule with both USAV and AAU sanctioned events.
A tool to grow our local athletes and form friendships to last a lifetime while not missing out on the larger club opportunities without all the travel for practices. Central United will strive to be a high performing, family friendly, community oriented club; utilizing the USAV and AAU tournament opportunities throughout the Club Season and beyond.
Club Director Chrissy Cecil has over 20 years of youth volleyball coaching experience commented, “We are very proud to introduce this club to our Central Florida community. While encouraging beginners, we will be fostering a growth mindset for higher level athletes in our program as well. We will be seeking business partners/sponsors to help offset the cost of Club Ball for those who need it. Invest in a young local athlete! ‘Pushing Past Obstacles to reach our PEAK!’”
Central United’s goal is to establish itself as one of the premier club programs in the south and strives to be the best for our community.
Club Registration/tryouts will be held at Sebring High School’s gym on Oct 7 and 8.
Oct 7 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ages 13 and under. Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 17 and under. Please bring registration form, sizes for uniforms, USAV Membership form and a great attitude.
The cost is $950 which includes team gear and tournaments. The first installment/registration of $200 will be due by Sept. 30. This will also hold your spot on a team (registration will be applied to the total balance of $950 and ensures our team gear is ordered and arrives in a timely manner). Second installment of $250 will be due by Nov. 1, third will be due by Dec. 1 and the last installment will be due by Jan.15, 2023.
For additional information on registration, partial scholarships or business sponsorships please contact Chrissy Cecil, Club Director at 239-204-1178 or by email at cunitedvolleyball@gmail.com
Horseshoe Club League
The Highlands County Horseshoe Club announces that the league season will begin on November 1.
Pitching begins at 9:30am, and it is requested that members arrive 15 minutes early to help set up. The club is located at the corner of Pine St. and Pomengranate St. The 18-week season costs $20 to play for
the winter, and members and their spouses are eligible to attend the season ending banquet.
For more information, contact Club President Keith Schafer at 517-256-8224. There will also be FSHPA sanctioned tournaments on the 2nd Wednesday of the months of December, January, February, and March. Please
feel free to come and watch these competitions, or call tournament directors Tina Schafer or Sheryll Card for information on how you can join in the fun.
23rd Annual Charity Golf Scramble
Mark your calendars for Sat., Nov. 5 for the 23rd Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road, Sebring. The Reed-Ferry Team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group is the Diamond Sponsor of the Golf Scramble. The day will begin with a 7 a.m. continental breakfast and registration, and an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. The open-air hallway on the way to the Pro-Shop will be used for sign in and the Continental Breakfast.
Each player receives 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch at the Caddyshack and assorted gifts in the sign-in swag bag. The last day to register is Nov. 1.
Mulligans will be available, as well as additional door prize tickets, and additional putting contest tickets. A silent auction table will be set with prizes. Tickets will be available for a beverage cart and its contents.
Several contests will be held on the day of the scramble: Hole-In-One Contest, Door Prizes, 50/50 raffle and silent Auction.
There will also be a special “Hole-in-Two” contest, on a Par 5 hole. A guest golf professional from Charity Golf International will be on hand. Scramble teams have the option to make a donation that allows them to play the long-drive pro’s 400-yard tee-shot. This puts them roughly 125 yards out on their next shot, according to the flyer from Charity Golf, Inc. If any individual holes out, they will win a $5,000 golf getaway! Proceeds raised from donations made at that hole will be split with Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels Office, 863-402-1818 for more information or to register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, silent auction items, or items for the swag-bags. All proceeds from this event will help defray the ongoing business expenses of the Meals On Wheels program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers make lunchtime meal deliveries in the Sebring and Lake Placid area to those individuals who are elderly, recovering from illness or injury, those just home from a rehabilitation or respite care facility. There is no age requirement, although the average age is 83 for those receiving meals. The Sebring Meals On Wheels program, established in 1973, has been in continuous operation for 48 years, and is a 501©3 not-for-profit Florida corporation.
30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will host the 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning, November 24 with an 8:00 a.m. start at Highlands Hammock State Park. The holiday tradition for area runners/walkers draws 500 participants to run off calories before the holiday feast.
Entry fee is $25 which includes a custom designed dri-fit tee shirt, awards, refreshments and good times to kick off your holiday celebration. Awards are given in 16 male and 16 female age divisions. There is a $15 NO SHIRT ENTRY for Pre-registered only. Fee increases to $30 Online or Postmarked after Nov. 15 and Race day (shirts if available)
Those desiring an application may email race director at: cbrojek@comcast.net or leave a voice mail for him with your name and address at 863-712-3524. Applications are also available at the park ranger station and park camp store.
On-line registration is available at: http://endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/ Look for 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K.
Please register early as we expect a large field again for Highlands County’s biggest running event.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Junior Tennis After School Program
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly tennis sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The sessions will be offered from Sept. 6 thru Sept. 29 and also from Oct. 4 thru Oct. 27.
The tennis sessions are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Champs (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5:30 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.