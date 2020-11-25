TennisGiving
On Nov. 27, Racquet Arcade will be holding a open tennis clinic for kids. There will two different classes, kids 10 and under and kids 11 and older. Rackets will be provided.
“In effort to give back to our awesome community of Highlands County,” said Coach Tosin Awomewe.
In efforts to keep everyone safe during COVID-19, temperature checks will be done and CDC guidelines will be followed.
To register parents can call or text Coach T at 863-510-7315.
Your CBD Store Inaugural Golf Tournament
The Sebring Your CBD Store Inaugural 2 person golf scramble will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Harder Hall Golf Course. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Champions for Children Foundation for Domestic Violence Prevention.
Check in will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $65 per player. The deadline for sign up is Friday, Dec. 4. Payment must accompany your entry form.
There will be cash prizes for first and second place flight winners, Closest to the pin and skins. Refreshment carts during golf, food to follow during prize giveaway, raffle tickets, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
Corporate sponsorships are available for $400 which includes one team and four hole signs. Hole Sponsorships are $50.
Forms and fees may be left at Your CBD Store located at 119 W. Center Ave, Sebring or Harder Hall Golf Course. For more information please contact Terry Stafford at 863-414-3221 or Harder Hall at 863-382-0500.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player for the first 36 foursomes. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
AdventHealth Race Series
The AdventHealth race series races are currently as follows and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines:
Nov. 26, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 11, Jarrett Family Jingle Bell Run.
Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout
The South Florida State College Foundation will host the fourth annual Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout will be held Jan. 14-17 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Qualifying will be held on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from &:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.The Shootout will be held on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
The cost is $10 for a bag of 10 balls. All golfers are welcome. The shootout is sponsored by Century 21 Advanced All Service Reality, Inc. and will benefit the South Florida State College Athletics.