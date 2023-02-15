Junior Tennis After School Program
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly tennis sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. Sessions will be held March 7-30.
The tennis sessions are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays, 3:15-4 p.m., with a cost of $37; Future Champs (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday-Friday, 4-5 p.m., with a cost of $45; Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5:30 p.m. for $60, and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First-time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp, please contact Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include: Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
