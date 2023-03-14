Corvette seminar to honor Corvette SR-2A seminar honoring one of Corvette’s earliest racing prototypes, the Corvette SR-2, will be held this year at the Gallery of Legends racecar display in the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel Ballroom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate at the Raceway. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to all fans with race credentials. Seating is limited, so we suggest that you arrive early.

