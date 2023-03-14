Corvette seminar to honor Corvette SR-2A seminar honoring one of Corvette’s earliest racing prototypes, the Corvette SR-2, will be held this year at the Gallery of Legends racecar display in the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel Ballroom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate at the Raceway. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to all fans with race credentials. Seating is limited, so we suggest that you arrive early.
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include a number of special guests. Previous guests have included Roger Penske, Ron Fellows, Hurley Haywood and David Hobbs, among others.
The main topic of discussion will be the Bill Mitchell SR-2 that raced at Sebring in 1957. The car will be on display in the ballroom. The SR-2 prototypes were used by Chevrolet engineers to show the capability the Corvette platform could have in racing only for the program to be shut down by the AMA racing ban.
42nd Annual Florida Elks State Golf TournamentThe Florida State Elks Association is pleased to present the 42nd Annual Florida Elks State Golf Tournament to be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at the beautiful Sun ‘N Lake Country Club.
The tournament is open to the public. The tournament format will be a four person scramble. (Single entries will be paired). Teams will be flighted after completion of Saturday’s round. Mulligans and Putting Contest entries will be available for purchase at check in Saturday only. Extra door prize tickets will also be available.
The tournament fee of $150.00 per golfer. The format is a 4-person scramble. Entry includes a Putting Contest, Longest Drive, Raffles, Drinks on Course, Saturday night dinner and Sunday lunch, trophies and goody bags.
Proceeds to benefit the Florida Elks Youth Camp and Florida Elks Children’s Therapy Services.
Entries will NOT be accepted without a check accompanying this registration. REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN MARCH 24th, 2023
Don’t forget you can register on-line at floridaelks.org/golf
Please enclose checks payable to: Florida Elks Charities
For any questions please contact Jim Lind at 954-802-6758.
Hole sponsorships are available for $50.
Will Run for Pancakes 5K Run/Walk
OUR RACE START LOCATION HAS CHANGED! We are VERY excited to have the race start at our school’s new location at South Florida State College — Lake Placid! The address is 500 E. Interlake Blvd., Building 500, Lake Placid, FL 33852. The route will be mostly the same but the Pancake Breakfast will be inside so we do not have the cold weather issues of last year. Yay!!
Date: Saturday, April 22, race begins at 6:30 a.m. and features a “tour” of the fabulous murals of Lake Placid, Florida as well as catching the warm breeze, (we hope, LOL), from Lake June. All proceeds benefit Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, a 501©(3) Non-Profit Organization.
Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. with the official launch at 7:30 am.
Age groups are:
10 and under, 11-13, 14-17, 18-49, 50-69, and 70 and over.
Pancake Breakfast Begins as soon as the runners return and at 8:30 a.m. for non-runners.
YES! We will have an awards ceremony about 30 minutes after the final racer crosses the finish line. Thank you so much for checking our race out! We look forward to seeing you on April 22nd!
NU-HOPE Holds 25th Annual Golf Tournament
Attention all golfers!
The 25th Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park.
This year’s event is presented by Insight Auctioneers, Martz Family Trucking, and Pro Lawn Maintenance. The format is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a light breakfast provided by J & K Equipment. The shotgun start takes place at 8:00 am, with a luncheon held immediately following the tournament. Awards will be presented for top gross, top net and 2 nd top net scores, courtesy of The Winner’s Circle Sponsor, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.
Registration is $85/player ($340 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorship packages are also available.
Golfers will also be able to win amazing raffle prizes, sponsored by Stewart Construction and Sapp Services, as well as try their skill at Duke Energy’s Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.
All funds raised will be used locally to enhance the home delivered meal program, group dining and activity centers, and in-home services for seniors living in Highlands and Hardee County.
Members of the community can support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor, or donating items to be used in our raffle.
Entries should be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 14, 2023.
For more information about services provided by NU-HOPE or this tournament, please contact Debbie Slade at (863) 382-2134. More information is also available at the NU-HOPE website at www.nuhopeeldercare.org.
So come on out and join us for the NU-HOPE Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 22nd. Have fun, enjoy a day of golf and win great prizes, all while helping seniors to remain independent and vital members of our community!
Horseshoe Club League
The Highlands County Horseshoe Club announces that the league season began on November 1.
Pitching begins at 9:30am, and it is requested that members arrive 15 minutes early to help set up. The club is located at the corner of Pine St. and Pomengranate St. The 18-week season costs $20 to play for the winter, and members and their spouses are eligible to attend the season ending banquet.
For more information, contact Club President Keith Schafer at 517-256-8224. There will also be FSHPA sanctioned tournaments on the 2nd Wednesday of the months of December, January, February, and March. Please
feel free to come and watch these competitions, or call tournament directors Tina Schafer or Sheryll Card for information on how you can join in the fun.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Junior Tennis After School Program
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly tennis sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. Sessions will be held beginning March 7 through March 30.
The tennis sessions are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Champs (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5:30 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp
Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions will begin June 5 and run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.