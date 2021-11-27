Lake Placid Senior Softball
Batter-up! Senior softball starts swinging. Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2022 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on Mondays and Wednesdays each week at starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older.
Visit the league website at www.lpsoftball.com for more league details.
Players planning on playing in the 2022 league are currently practicing every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Park Sports Complex off Jackson Road in Lake Placid. New players are welcome. Come on out on Monday, bring your glove and bat (or you’re welcome to borrow them at the field) and meet the other players. All skill levels are welcome, even if you’ve never played organized softball, come out and give it a try. See you at the field!
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.