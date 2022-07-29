New Testament Church and Mission Golf Tournament
The New Testament Church and Mission Golf Tournament will be hosted by the River Greens Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 20 with 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The format will be a 2-person scramble.
The New Testament Church and Mission are celebrating 46 years of feeding and housing the less fortunate in Highlands County.
The entry fee is $60 per person or $40 for River Greens members. There will be a closest to the pin contest, 50/50 drawing, mulligans will be available and “the best golf tourney meal of the year.”
Please make checks payable to the New Testament Church and Mission. Entry fees, forms and donations can be turned into the pro shop.
For more information please contact River Greens Golf Pro Jason Beatty at 863-453-5210 or by email at Jason@rgreens.com
2022 Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team Summer Session Training
The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice/training session is about to begin at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool.
Practices will begin Tuesday, May 31 and are Monday thru Friday, from 6:30 — 8:00 a.m. We are a year-round competitive swim team.
Anyone looking to train, compete or refine their swimming technique is welcome. All ages are invited. Minimum requirements are that the swimmer is able to swim the length of a 25 yard pool comfortably freestyle and backstroke.
A YMCA membership is also required. All returning Hurricanes swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice.
For more information please contact Marvin Wolfe at 863-381-7150 or email to hhst@juno.com.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Summer Classes
Running from June 6 till August 5 Racquet Arcade is offering tennis summer classes.
For kids 10 and Under 8am — 9am
kids 11 and Older 9am — Noon
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
To register please call or text Racquet Offices at 863-510-7315 or email info@racquetarcade.club
Summer Tennis Camp
The Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held June 6 thru July 29, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula Continue Heartland Race Series. The nine-part run/walk series promotes health and fun competition.
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula are excited to announce their fourth annual Heartland Race Series. The 2022 series is compiled of nine races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must take part in six of the nine races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the conclusion of the run series.
“The Heartland Race Series allows us to promote health and happiness, and it’s an added bonus when we can embrace fellowship while also supporting good causes,” said Bobbie Clark, AdventHealth Sebring CREATION Life Team Specialist. “Participating in meaningful activities like exercising as a group is a key part of feeling whole.”
The series kicked off last month with the LC5 Foundation: LC5K Run and Walk. The second race – Run the Track 3.74 – took place on Feb. 26, at Sebring International Raceway.
“As we get ready for the 2022 Race Series, we want participants to know that while we anticipate live events, there will be virtual options as conditions warrant,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer. “We also plan to practice social distancing at events to ensure a healthy experience that excites and engages our communities.”
The following dates reflect the rest of the Heartland Race Series and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines: Oct. 15: AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and 1 Mile walk, Date TBD: Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov. 24: 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, and Dec. 9: Jarrett Family Jingle Bell 5K.
Register for the first race online: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/LC5K
For more information about the series or to learn more about the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s wellness initiatives, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.