Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament
The Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The cost is $85 per player which includes golf, 2 mulligans and lunch. The format is a 4-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. $1,000 Platinum Sponsorship will include a banner (provided by sponsor) displayed prominently at registration, hole sponsorship sign, recognition in all tournament publicity and two 4-person teams. $500 Silver Sponsorship will include a hole sponsorship and one foursome.
To register please visit www.friendsofchoicesfrc.com/events or call 863-386-0307. Please make checks payable to CFRC and mail to P.O. Box 166 Avon Park, FL 33826.
Central United Volleyball Club — New Florida Region of USA Volleyball Club Team
For 2022-23 Club Season, Highlands County has a new volleyball Club for local athletes ages 10-18 to compete on a regional and local tournament schedule with both USAV and AAU sanctioned events.
A tool to grow our local athletes and form friendships to last a lifetime while not missing out on the larger club opportunities without all the travel for practices. Central United will strive to be a high performing, family friendly, community oriented club; utilizing the USAV and AAU tournament opportunities throughout the Club Season and beyond.
Club Director Chrissy Cecil has over 20 years of youth volleyball coaching experience commented, “We are very proud to introduce this club to our Central Florida community. While encouraging beginners, we will be fostering a growth mindset for higher level athletes in our program as well. We will be seeking business partners/sponsors to help offset the cost of Club Ball for those who need it. Invest in a young local athlete! ‘Pushing Past Obstacles to reach our PEAK!’”
Central United’s goal is to establish itself as one of the premier club programs in the south and strives to be the best for our community.
Club Registration/tryouts will be held at Sebring High School’s gym on Oct 7 and 8.
Oct 7 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ages 13 and under. Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 17 and under. Please bring registration form, sizes for uniforms, USAV Membership form and a great attitude.
The cost is $950 which includes team gear and tournaments. The first installment/registration of $200 will be due by Sept. 30. This will also hold your spot on a team (registration will be applied to the total balance of $950 and ensures our team gear is ordered and arrives in a timely manner). Second installment of $250 will be due by Nov. 1, third will be due by Dec. 1 and the last installment will be due by Jan.15, 2023.
For additional information on registration, partial scholarships or business sponsorships please contact Chrissy Cecil, Club Director at 239-204-1178 or by email at cunitedvolleyball@gmail.com
Dragon Tail 5k
The 12th Annual Lake Placid High School Dragon Tail 5K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 8 a.m. The event benefits the Boys and Girls Cross Country team.
The course takes you from Green Dragon drive, down Jackson Rd, around Miracle League Field, return on N. Tangerine Rd, Ohio St. and back to Green Dragon Dr. The finish line will be at Lake Placid High School Track Complex. The course can be viewed at usatf.org/routes/view.asp?rID=481355
Awards will be given to the top two male and female for each category.
No skates or bicycles please.
The entry fee is $25 and the first 75 paid entries will be guaranteed to receive a 2022 race shirt. Please make checks payable to Lake Placid High School.
For more information please contact Coach Sean Dolan at dolans@highlands.k12.fl.us or Coach Thomas at thomasm@highlands.k12.fl.us or 863-699-5010.
Pink on Parade
Since 2017, AdventHealth Sebring’s Pink on Parade has united our community and raised more than $245,000 to support breast health by funding early detection screenings, as well as lifesaving equipment to help diagnose and treat women and men with breast cancer or breast illness.
And this year is no different! We invite you to join us for a safe, communal 1-mile or 5k walk/run that honors our brave community members who are facing breast cancer, celebrates survivors who have won their fight and remembers those who shine on through their loved ones.
All proceeds benefit the AdventHealth Sebring Breast Care Center, delivering hope and healing.
Awards will be given for Pinkest Attire and Largest Group Participation.
The race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at AdventHealth Sebring. Registration is $30 with a $2.50 registration fee. Registration will begin at 6 p.m., opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., 1-Mile Walk and 5K Run start at 7:10 p.m. with fellowship and awards beginning at 8:15 p.m.
To register please visit RunSignUp.com/SebringPinkOn Parade-2022
For more information or questions please contact Kirsten Tuner at Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com or at 863-402-5525.
Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament
Join us for our annual Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament. This tournament is a 4-person scramble style format.
The entry fee is $100 per player and includes lunch.
A fan favorite event, you are guaranteed to have a good time while raising money for a great cause!
To enter, please fill out the registration form on https://lc5-foundation.org/events/ and submit to Pinecrest Golf Club. Payment can be accept through check dropped off at Pinecrest Golf Club or online via the PayPal link.
Teams will not be fully registered until full payment is received. For more questions, please contact Pinecrest at 863-453-7555.
Mason G. Smoak Foundation Ranch Run
Join us for a 4-mile trail race held on the Lightsey Family Ranch (www.floridahuntingoutfitter.com) in Venus, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 22. A beautiful hunting preserve full of wildlife. You will run or walk by one of their 3 fenced-in gator ponds and through the preserve where you are likely to see pheasant, quail, turkey, several kinds of deer, and many unique and unusual plants. Participants are welcome to walk the trail and simply enjoy their surroundings.
Race Registration will be available online and on-site the day of the race. Cut off for online registration will be midnight on October 21, 2022. Please plan to arrive at the ranch at least 30 minutes before the race in order to park, receive your race packet, warm up, use facilities, and line up for the start of the race. You have the option to purchase a race t-shirt or dry fit shirt during the online registration process. Times will be posted on the Mason G. Smoak Foundation website, our Facebook page and in the local paper after the race.
An added feature to this year’s event will be Swamp Buggy Tours through the Lightsey Family Ranch hunting preserve. Due to the limited seating, there is an option to reserve your seat on the Swamp Buggy during the online registration process at no additional fee. Swamp Buggy Rides will be available for non-race participants starting at 8:15 a.m. and for race participants each hour after the conclusion of the race.
After the race, plan to hang out at the Lightsey Family Ranch Pavilion for family-friendly fun with games, food, and the awards presentation from the race. BBQ Chicken dinners prepared by the Lightsey Family Ranch chef will be available by pre-order during online registration or on-site. Snack items such as fresh-popped popcorn, snow cones, and boiled peanuts will also be available while your children play games and decorate pumpkins.
The cost is $15 before Oct. 6 and the price will increase after Oct. 6. To register online please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venus/MasonGSmoak Foundation RanchTrailRace
The Mason G. Smoak Foundation is a 501©3 organization that partners with the community to impact lives. The Mason G. Smoak Foundation is a faith-based organization that supports education, promotes environmental stewardship and fosters opportunities for leadership development in a manner reflective of Mason’s integrity and character. Since its inception, the Mason G. Smoak Foundation has:
Graduated over 200 students through our Youth Leadership Highlands program Distributed over $210,000 in community grants to over 40 different organizations Awarded over $220,000 to 50 graduating seniors throughout Highlands, Hardee, and Desoto Counties.
Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament
The Avon Park Champions Club is once again hosting the Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament at River Greens Golf Club. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 with an 8 a.m. start.
There will be a closest to the pin contest, closest to the line, putting contest, a raffle, 50/50 and other fun while funds are raised for the academic and athletic programs for the youth of Avon Park. Please make checks payable to Avon Park Champions Club.
The entry fee is $70 per person which includes golf, cart, refreshments, lunch, post golf awards and raffle prizes. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Corporate Package (foursome and hole sponsorship) is $325.
Entry deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 15. If you have any questions please contact Chet Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net or call 863-712-3524.
23rd Annual Charity Golf Scramble
Mark your calendars for Sat., Nov. 5 for the 23rd Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road, Sebring. The Reed-Ferry Team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group is the Diamond Sponsor of the Golf Scramble. The day will begin with a 7 a.m. continental breakfast and registration, and an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. The open-air hallway on the way to the Pro-Shop will be used for sign in and the Continental Breakfast.
Each player receives 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch at the Caddyshack and assorted gifts in the sign-in swag bag. The last day to register is Nov. 1.
Mulligans will be available, as well as additional door prize tickets, and additional putting contest tickets. A silent auction table will be set with prizes. Tickets will be available for a beverage cart and its contents.
Several contests will be held on the day of the scramble: Hole-In-One Contest, Door Prizes, 50/50 raffle and silent Auction.
There will also be a special “Hole-in-Two” contest, on a Par 5 hole. A guest golf professional from Charity Golf International will be on hand. Scramble teams have the option to make a donation that allows them to play the long-drive pro’s 400-yard tee-shot. This puts them roughly 125 yards out on their next shot, according to the flyer from Charity Golf, Inc. If any individual holes out, they will win a $5,000 golf getaway! Proceeds raised from donations made at that hole will be split with Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels Office, 863-402-1818 for more information or to register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, silent auction items, or items for the swag-bags. All proceeds from this event will help defray the ongoing business expenses of the Meals On Wheels program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers make lunchtime meal deliveries in the Sebring and Lake Placid area to those individuals who are elderly, recovering from illness or injury, those just home from a rehabilitation or respite care facility. There is no age requirement, although the average age is 83 for those receiving meals. The Sebring Meals On Wheels program, established in 1973, has been in continuous operation for 48 years, and is a 501©3 not-for-profit Florida corporation.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Summer Classes
Running from June 6 till August 5 Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Junior Tennis After School Program
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly tennis sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The sessions will be offered from Sept. 6 thru Sept. 29 and also from Oct. 4 thru Oct. 27.
The tennis sessions are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Champs (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5:30 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.