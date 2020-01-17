Purple Heart Golf Tournament
The “Lefty” St. Pierre Memorial Purple Heart Golf Tournament will be hosted by the Sebring Chapter 601 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Annual event will be held at River Greens Golf Course on Saturday, Jan. 18.
In 2018 the tournament was named after “Lefty” St. Pierre, a wounded World War II veteran and chapter member who passed away in 2017.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $60 per person and includes cart, lunch and beverage after the tournament. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.
A hole-in-one prize of a 2020 Ford EcoSport provided by Bill Jarrett Ford will be offered. Door prizes and a 50/25/25 drawing will also take place. All proceeds will be donated to the Highlands Country Veterans Services Office (VSO).
For more information or questions please contact River Greens Golf Club at 863-453-5210 or Doug Tait at 863-414-3504 or Harry Marsh at 863-226-2296 or by email at mophchapter601@gmail.com
Chartered by Congress in 1958, The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is composed of military men and women who have received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds suffered in combat. Although membership is restricted to the combat wounded, we support all veterans and their families through nation-wide programs by Chapters and National Services.
Highlands Shriners Annual Golf Scramble
The Highlands Shriners are holding their Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Harder Hall Golf Club. Lunch and prizes to follow at Shriners Lodge Hwy 17. The event will be broken down into two flights for the first 36 foursomes.
The cost is $65 per person that includes one mulligan per golfer. The event will have a closest to pin and door prize tickets will be available. Hole sponsors are available for $50 per hole.
For more information or questions please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or Harder Hall Golf Club at 863-382-0500. Please make checks payable to Highlands Shriners. All proceeds from the event will got to Highlands Shriners.
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Feb. 3 and run through Feb. 28 Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com
Lake Placid Senior Softball
Lake Placid senior softball men’s league is now practicing on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Ball Fields. The League is for ages 60 and up. There will be 23 games at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring starting January through March.
If interested and looking for good camaraderie and exercise, just bring a bat, glove and enthusiasms to the Lake Placid practices and sign up. For further league information please visit the league website at lpsoftball.com
Hammock Half Marathon and 5K
The Central Florida Striders Running Club is happy to announce the 12th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon and 5K will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 with a 7:30 a.m. start.
There will be a relay division for the Half Marathon where teams of two to four may relay to cover the distance. Those team entries must be sent directly to the race director with forms and fees attached.
Entry fee for the Half Marathon is $50 for the Half Marathon, $45 for the Half Marathon relay and $30 for the 5K. A special kids rate of $12 (without a shirt) is available for children 11 and under.
Checks should be made payable to Central Florida Striders and mailed to race director Chet Brojek at 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or participants may register online at endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/
Those needing an application form may email Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net or leave a message at 863-385-4736. Proceeds of the race will benefit the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament is set for March 7 at Harder Hall Golf Club. Sign up now for the 8 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble that will begin with a sign in at 7 a.m.
The event is restricted to amateur players. The entry fee is $60 per person and the fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf car, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, free course beverages and chances to win various prizes. The tournament will have three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes.
Hole sponsors, team sponsors and door prizes are needed. Your donation will be recognized at the event and at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4240 club house. Your company will be announced verbally at the event and members and guests will be asked to support your business throughout the year.
For more information or to register please call Eagles 4240 at 863-655-4007 by March 1st. Make checks payable to Eagles 4240. All proceeds will be donated to the Sebring High School AVID Program.
Sebring Senior Softball Signups
SEBRING — Sebring Senior Softball signups are currently taking place. There are leagues for players 50 and over and a league for those 70 and over. Games will be played at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring, which is at 216 Sheriffs Tower Road, behind the Sebring train station.
The season began on Jan. 9 and will continue through March 26. Games are played Tuesday and Thursday, with the 70s league playing at 9:45 a.m. and the 50s league hitting the field at noon.
Practice is taking place now on Tuesday and Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.
For more information on the 70s league, call John Kloet at 863-414-2926 and for the 50s league coll 863-840-4291 or 256-504-1710.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.