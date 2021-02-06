2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Kicking off the 2021 AdventHealth Heartland Race Series is the inaugural LC5K run/walk. The LC5K will begin at Union Congregational Church (106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park) and follow a path throughout downtown Avon Park. Check In will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 9:00 a.m. start today.
For more information about the LC5 Foundation visit LC5-Foundation.Org
Run Series Lineup — Feb. 6- LC5K Run & Walk (Union Congregational Church), March 13- Run The Track 3.74 Miles (Sebring International Raceway), April- TBD, Aug. 22- AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness 5K, July 4- 27th Annual Firecracker 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park), Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 20 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player for the first 36 foursomes. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.