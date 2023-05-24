Rotary Club of Sebring Charity Golf Tournament
The 32nd Annual Rotary Club of Sebring Charity Golf Tournament is Saturday, June 3rd at the Sun n Lakes Golf Club. The 4-person scramble has a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
This is the premiere golf tournament started by the Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club. The club merged with their original sponsoring club for their charter, the Rotary Club of Sebring, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.
There will be breakfast sandwiches, juice and coffee available before the tournament start at morning registration.
There will also be raffle tickets for the raffle prize table, which is always jammed packed with great prizes. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well, and Mulligan’s can be purchased, too.
There will be prizes awarded in each flight division, as well as a sit-down lunch. As always, there will be libations and snacks available on the course.
There will be prizes awarded for the closest to the pin.
The tournament is always a good time, and it is for charity. The funds raised support Rotary Freedom Flights so Veterans can be sent to visit the war memorials in Washington D.C., as well as local non-profit organizations in our community which serve our community.
The Rotary Club of Sebring wants to see the money raised put right back into serving those in need in our community.
There is still room for teams. If you would like to register a team, please contact Kim at 863-381-6965.
Sebring High School Swim Lesson Registration
The Sebring Blue Streaks are offering swim lessons and open swim. Go to the front office at Sebring High School between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to register. The cost is $70 per person per lesson.
The Summer Swim Program will again offer four instructional sessions. Each will last two weeks and the swim class meets each weekday, Monday through Friday.
The program will offer eight types of instruction:
1. Adult Beginner: Adults Only. For the novice-no experience necessary.
2. Parent and Tot: Water Orientation. Mother/father must participate with child. (6 months to 2 years of age.)
3. Level I: Introduction to Water Skills. Students first water orientation without mother/father. Part A – Preschool Aquatics (2-4 years of age). Part B – School Age (4-5 years of age).
4. Level II: Fundamental Aquatic Skills. Students do not need mother/father in pool (4-5 years of age).
5. Level III: Stroke Development. Students must be comfortable in water.
6. Level IV: Stroke Improvement. Students must be able to swim 10 yards, do a front dive, and float on their backs.
7. Level V: Stroke Refinement. Students must be able to swim 50 yards, tread water 30 seconds, and elementary back stroke 25 yards.
8. Level VI: Part A – Personal Water Safety/Diving Fundamentals. Students must be able to swim 100 yards, tread water for 3 minutes, backstroke 100 yards. Will learn basics of diving. Part B – Fitness Swimmer/Diving Fundamentals. Students will learn necessary skills to make swimming part of their exercise program. Will learn basics of diving.
There will be a $70 fee for the two-week session and students will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis.
The following two-week sessions have been scheduled: May 29-June 9, June 12-23, June 26-July 7 and July 10-21.
There will be no refunds after completion of registration and payment of fees, unless swim class is cancelled. There must be at least five swimmers per class for the lessons to be taught.
Open pool hours for the summer at Sebring High School will be 1-4 p.m., every day and 6-8 p.m., Monday-Friday. Pool is now open.
Price to swim is $3 per person. Spectators and swimmers must pay. Summer passes are available. Price is $65 for first member and $50 for each additional (immediate family) member.
Make checks payable to Sebring High School. A fee will be charged for credit card use.
Lake Placid summer swim lessons and open swim
The Lake Placid High School is offering swim lessons and public swimming hours this summer.
The following one-week sessions will be from June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21.
Swim lessons will be offered from 9-9:50 a.m., 10-10:50 a.m., 11-11:50 a.m. and 5:10-6 p.m. Swimmers at every level, starting from preschool aquatics and up, are offered in each time slot. Call for details about each session.
If there is a level needed that is not offered, the school will make every effort to accommodate each child. Lessons are $35 per week per child.
Open swim admission will be $3. Starting May 30 to July 29, hours will be from 1-4 p.m., Monday-Saturdays and 6-8 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Season passes may be purchased for $75 for the first person and $60 for each additional family member. These are good for any time that the pool is open to the public.
Pool will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29, and for Independence Day, July 4.
During evening swim time, there may be lanes set up for lap swimming whenever possible (ask the lifeguard if needed).
For details, call Kari Lambert at 441-0309.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
Junior Golf is about to embark on another tour. The Tour will open with the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic at Pinecrest Golf Club’s Deer Run Course on Saturday, May 20 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. This event does not go towards the tour’s point standings. The Kickoff Classic will be a 2-person modified scramble (one adult and one child) that will cost $85 per team which includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and awards. To sign up for the Adult-Child Kickoff Classic email the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com or call Pinecrest Golf Shop at 863-453-7555 ext. 1.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a eight-week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County with one event in Arcadia. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18 year olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18 year olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6-8 year olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 year olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts with the boys and girls competing against each other. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best four finishes out of the first seven events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least four out of seven events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at our Awards Banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. At that time, reply with your child’s name, age and date of birth. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2023
Camp will take place June 5 thru June 9, 2023. It will be held at First Baptist Church of Sebring Florida.
The camp designed for all athletes of varying skills and abilities, who are just finishing grades 2nd-9th.
Offensive and defensive fundamentals will be emphasized for the duration.
Cost is $150 and please mail checks or money orders to P.O. Box 8526 Sebring, Florida 33872.
All campers will receive a free dri-fit t-shirt and there will be a parent showcase along with a guest motivational speaker.
Registration forms can be requested by emailing truthathletics@comcast.net or by contacting Coach Brooks 850-322-8398
Racquet Arcade Tennis Classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids & Adults of all ages.
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
5 Star rated.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp
Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions will begin June 5 and run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
