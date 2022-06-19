Firecracker 5K Run/Walk announced for July 4The Central Florida Striders Runners Club announces it will host the 29th Annual FIRECRACKER 5K set for Monday, July 4, 2022 in Highlands Hammock State Park with an 8:00 a.m. start. The race will benefit the boys and girls cross country and track teams at Avon Park High School and area youth running projects.
Entry fees are $20 thru June 27th and $25 from June 28 thru race day morning registration. Tee shirts can be guaranteed only to pre-registered entrants. There is a special kids rate for ages 11 and under of $13 without a tee shirt. Awards will be presented in five year age groups running from 8 and under thru 80 & Over.
Those wishing to have an application mailed to them may email race director at: cbrojek@comcast.net and reference FIRECRACKER 5K. On-line registration for the event is available at: https://endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/ Entry forms may be mailed to: Central Florida Striders, 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 and should include name, age and tee size. Those with questions may call 863-385-4736.
Come help us celebrate America’s Birthday as we put on a Red, White and Blue classic 5K run/walk in the park.
TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2022The last basketball camp of the summer will take place from July 11-15. It will be held at First Baptist Church of Sebring Florida.
It is designed for all athletes of varying skills and abilities, who are just finishing grades 2nd-9th.
Offensive and defensive fundamentals will be emphasized for the duration.
Cost is $135, and please mail checks or money orders to P.O. Box 8512 Sebring, Florida 33870.
All campers will receive a free dri-fit t-shirt and there will be a parent showcase along with a guest motivational speaker.
Registration forms can be requested by emailing truthathletics@comcast.net or by contacting Coach Brooks 850-322-8398
2022 Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team Summer Session TrainingThe Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice/training session is about to begin at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool.
Practices will begin Tuesday, May 31 and are Monday thru Friday, from 6:30 — 8:00 a.m. We are a year-round competitive swim team.
Anyone looking to train, compete or refine their swimming technique is welcome. All ages are invited. Minimum requirements are that the swimmer is able to swim the length of a 25 yard pool comfortably freestyle and backstroke.
A YMCA membership is also required. All returning Hurricanes swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice.
For more information please contact Marvin Wolfe at 863-381-7150 or email to hhst@juno.com.
Highlands Youth Wrestling ClinicsThe Highlands Grapplers are holding clinics for boys and girls ages 5 to 17.
The clinics are an introduction to wrestling teaching fundamentals to this All-American sport. No experience necessary. Equipment required: shorts, t-shirt and wrestling shoes. Headgear is optional.
The goal is to develop balance, flexibility, coordination, body awareness and self confidence through high energy fun filled sessions where your child will learn amateur wrestling techniques.
The clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Avon Park Wrestling room at 700 E Main St in Avon Park. Novice 5:30-6:30 p.m. Experienced Wrestlers 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost is a one time fee of $50 (Payable to Avon Park Wrestling).
Sebring High School Summer Swim The Sebring High School pool will be open this summer with open swim and swim lessons will also be available.
Open Swim:
Cool off this summer by going to the SHS pool. Pool opens Sunday, May 1 (weekends only until school is out for summer) then regular hours begin. Lifeguards are always on duty. Entry is $3.00 per person and snow-cones are on sale for $1.00. Free entry for School Board Employees with ID.
The pool will be open as follows:
Monday thru Friday — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Swim Lessons:
A 10-day course designed to teach children water safety skills and swimming skills. All courses are taught by American Red Cross certified instructors. The cost is $70 per student per session.
Session 1: June 6 — June 17
Session 2: June 20 — July 1
Session 3: July 5 — July 15
Session 4: July 18 — July 29
Times: 9 — 9:50 a.m. or 10 — 10:50 a.m.
Additional classes morning and/or evening will be added as needed.
See Sebring High School Office to sign up for lessons or email Mrs. Caton catonp@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Racquet Arcade Tennis Summer ClassesRunning from June 6 till August 5 Racquet Arcade is offering tennis summer classes.
For kids 10& Under 8am — 9am
kids 11& Older 9am — Noon
100% Success Rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences.
To register please call or text Racquet Offices at 863-510-7315 or email info@racquetarcade.club
Summer Tennis CampThe Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held June 6 thru July 29, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
2022 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run SeriesThe Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula Continue Heartland Race Series. The nine-part run/walk series promotes health and fun competition.
The Foundations at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula are excited to announce their fourth annual Heartland Race Series. The 2022 series is compiled of nine races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must take part in six of the nine races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the conclusion of the run series.
“The Heartland Race Series allows us to promote health and happiness, and it’s an added bonus when we can embrace fellowship while also supporting good causes,” said Bobbie Clark, AdventHealth Sebring CREATION Life Team Specialist. “Participating in meaningful activities like exercising as a group is a key part of feeling whole.”
The series kicked off last month with the LC5 Foundation: LC5K Run and Walk. The second race – Run the Track 3.74 – took place on Feb. 26, at Sebring International Raceway.
“As we get ready for the 2022 Race Series, we want participants to know that while we anticipate live events, there will be virtual options as conditions warrant,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer. “We also plan to practice social distancing at events to ensure a healthy experience that excites and engages our communities.”
The following dates reflect the rest of the Heartland Race Series and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines: July 4: 28th Annual Firecracker 5K, Oct. 15: AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and 1 Mile walk, Date TBD: Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov. 24: 30th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, and Dec. 9: Jarrett Family Jingle Bell 5K.
Register for the first race online: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/LC5K
For more information about the series or to learn more about the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s wellness initiatives, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com.
Citrus Golf TrailKnown as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.