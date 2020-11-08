Berkshire Hathaway Realtors Help Local Dav
The call was put out for help from Local DAV #49 to find hole sponsors for the upcoming “SUN ‘N LAKE VETERANS SCRAMBLE GOLF TOURNAMENT” scheduled for November 14th, 2020. The DAV Transportation Network Program which provides travel for our local disabled and ill heroes was in dire need of a new van. The existing DAV transportation van was approaching 200,000 miles, and mechanical failures which could be unsafe for travel to BayPines VA Facility, and also to Ft. Myers.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HomeServices Florida Properties Group agent Pat Dell was asked if he could help. Immediately Pat presented the problem to agents at the October Monthly Meeting, and the agents responded by sponsoring 21 holes at a cost of $100.00 each.
In this time of Covid-19, and hardships on many, the BHHS agents did not hesitate to help.
Listed are the local BHHS agent sponsors : Beverly Clark, Carlene Clark, Catherine Costa, Dawn Dell, Pat Dell, Susan Farley, Helen Ferry, Tiffany Hare, Michele Klawitter, Christine Lopez, Melissa Messana, Joseph Picior, Sara Pipal, Rona Port, Kim Reed, Lisa Roberts, Marilyn Stokes, Lisa Terrell, Prudence Thayer-Klaene, Jeanne Warner, and Denise Woodhull.
God Bless you All!
Rotary Club Freedom Flight Golf Tournament
The Rotary Club of Avon Park announces its 2020 Freedom Flight golf tournament at River Greens golf club on Saturday, November 14. The four person scramble format will feature awards in flights, refreshments and food on the course, closest to the pin and putting contests, raffle and fun for all involved.
The fundraisers proceeds will be used to fund Freedom Flights for local veterans to Washington, D.C. next May to visit national memorials and historic sites and other charity projects of the Rotary Club of Avon Park.
Entry fee is $60 per player. A corporate package with a foursome of golfers and a tee sign is $300. Hole signs are available for sponsors for $75. Those wanting an application form may email tourney director Chet Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net or call him at 385-4736 to leave a message and he will get right back to you.
George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament
River Greens Golf Course is proud to continue hosting the 10th Annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, November 21. The format will be a flighted 4 person scramble with shotgun start at 8 a.m. The $65 per person entry fee includes golf, cart, lunch on the course, prizes and lots of fun. Hole Sponsorships are available for $100.
The proceeds from the tournament will fund the River Greens Scholarship Fund, Inc. The mission of the scholarship is to encourage area youth to play recreational golf and participate on their local high school golf teams. The Board of Directors would like to thank the community for your continued support to allow us to award scholarships to graduating seniors from Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Frostproof High Schools.
For more information please contact David Greenslade at 863-446-1971 or River Greens at 863-453-5210.
TennisGiving
On Nov. 27, Racquet Arcade will be holding a open tennis clinic for kids. There will two different classes, kids 10 and under and kids 11 and older. Rackets will be provided.
“In effort to give back to our awesome community of Highlands County,” said Coach Tosin Awomewe.
In efforts to keep everyone safe during COVID-19, temperature checks will be done and CDC guidelines will be followed.
To register parents can call or text Coach T at 863-510-7315.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player for the first 36 foursomes. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
AdventHealth Race Series
The AdventHealth race series races are currently as follows and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines:
Oct. 17, Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5k; Nov. 7, Run the Track at Sebring International Raceway, Nov. 8, AdventHealth Foundation – Bill Jarrett Ford Virtual 5k/10k; Nov. 26, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 11, Jarrett Family Jingle Bell Run.