Summer Tennis Camp
The Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held June 1 thru July 30th, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
23rd Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 23rd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring.
This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:00 am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow. Registration is $75/player ($300 per 4-person team) and includes lunch. Sponsorships packages are also available.
To assist with social distancing, pre-payment of registration and day of event activities such as the raffle is strongly encouraged. If requested ahead of time, to-go lunches can be provided for those not staying for the awards luncheon.
Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest to the pin and longest drive competitions, Pro-Shot for Charity, and win amazing raffle prizes.
Members of the community can help to support this event and our important mission by entering a team, becoming a sponsor of the event, or donating a gift certificate(s) or other items to be used in our fundraising raffle.
Entries may be submitted to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, 3530 Office Park Rd., Sebring FL 33870 no later than April 14, 2021. All funds raised will be used locally to enhance services to seniors and caregivers living in Highlands and Hardee County. For more information or for credit card payments, please contact Debbie Slade at (863) 382-2134. More information is also available at the NU-HOPE website at www.nuhopeeldercare.org.
Elks Fishing Tournament
The Sebring Elks No. 1529 will host a fishing tournament on Saturday, April 24. The tournament will be held on Lake Jackson in Sebring. Boats will be launched from the Elks Lodge at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd Sebring, Fl 33870.
Fishing will begin at “Safe Light” until 2 p.m. The cost is $120 which includes entry fee, lunch and a shirt. Lunch will be available for purchase for non anglers. There will be live music, games, silent auctions, raffles and a corn hole tournament plus much more.
First prize will win $1000, second $750, Third $500 and optional Big Bass Pot $10 per boat.
Boat number determined by order of sign up. Winner determined by heaviest 5 fish limit. No minimum length. Only 1 fish over 16 inches. 1/2 pound dead fish penalty. Dead fish cannot win big bass pot. In the event of a tie, winner is determined by the team with the biggest bass. Livewell checks. Must have a Florida fishing license. Life jacket must be worn at all times combustion motor is running. Must be at ramp at designated time or automatic disqualification. Can fish 3 per boat but only 1 person under 16. Must be accompanied by an adult of 18 or older.
Citrus Golf Trail
Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicks off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
April- TBD, Aug. 22- AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness 5K, July 4- 27th Annual Firecracker 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park), Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.