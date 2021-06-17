Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
Sertoma Junior Golf is about to embark on another tour. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a 9 week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Thursdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18 year olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13 year olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18 year olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6-8 year olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 year olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best five finishes out of the first nine events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least five out of nine events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at our Awards Banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. Reply to the event sign up email sent out by the tour. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
Summer Tennis Camp
The Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer camp sessions. The camps will be held June 1 thru July 30th, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m to noon. The camp is located at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center, 3239 Tennis Club Ct. Sebring, Fl.
The cost is $100 per weekly sessions for ages 6-18. Sessions will be led by USPTA certified tennis pro Horace Watkis.
For more information please contact Coach Watkis by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or by phone at (863) 414-2164 (cell) or (863) 386-4282 (office).
Racquet Arcade Summer Camps
Racquet Aracade will host summer camps from June 7 thru August 10 for boys and girls ages 5 to 18. With 40 years of coaching experiences between Coach Tosin “T” Awomewe and Coach Lucky Dixon they will teach athletes the basics of tennis and perfect more experienced players’ techniques. The program has 100% success rate and is 5 star rated in Highlands County.
The camps run from 8 a.m. to noon and will be held in Golf Hammock at 2222 Golf Hammock Dr, Sebring Fl 33872. For more information or to signup please contact Coach T at 863-510-7315 or by email at info@racquetaracade.club or visit racquetarcade.club
South Florida State College Volleyball Camp
The South Florida State College Panthers will be host their annual indoor volleyball camp this summer. The camp will run Monday thru Thursdays during the weeks of June 21-24, July 12-15 and the last week of camp will be with the South Florida Panthers’ volleyball team during the week of July 26-29.
The camp is open for boys and girls ages 10-18 and will cost $90 per week or $25 per daily session. The camp times per age group are ages 10-13 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., ages 14-18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and boys 14-18 will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For further information please contact South Florida volleyball coach Kim Crawford at 863-784-7037 or by email kimberly.crawford@southflorida.edu
Firecracker 5K Run/Walk
The 27th Annual FIRECRACKER 5K RUN/WALK will be held on Sunday, July 4 at Highlands Hammock State Park with a 7:30 a.m. starting time. Day of race packet pickup will start at 6:30 a.m.
Entry fee is $22 until the June 28th tee shirt date and $30 after the 28th thru race day. Shirts can only be guaranteed for pre-registered participants so get those entries in early. There is a special kids rate of $13 without a tee shirt for ages 18 and under.
You may register online at: endurancesportstiming.com or email the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will email you the form right away. Because of the Sunday race date, you may participate with a VIRTUAL entry, but those must be completed on the application form and mailed to: CFS Running Club, 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33825. Virtual results must be completed and sent by NOON on July 3rd to be included in the results.
Come join the fun as we celebrate our nation’s birthday. There will be great shirts, watermelon, outstanding awards and a chance to renew friendships with all those you know in the running community.
Be sure to wear the Red, White and Blue as we say Happy Birthday to America. If you have questions, you may call the coach at: 863-385-4736 to leave a message and he will get right back to you.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
The First Baptist Church of Sebring (R.O.C.) will be holding a special basketball camp event on July 12 thru 16. The camp will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities, for students finishing grade 2-9. The cost of the camp is $135. Campers will receive a free moisture wicking dri-fit t-shirt and there will be a parental showcase pizza party with prizes and awards at the conclusion of camp.
For additional information please email Coach Brooks at truthathletics@comcast.net
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
The third run of the 2021 AdventHealth Heartland Race Series is the 27th Annual FIRECRACKER 5K, at Highlands Hammock State Park, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with a 7:30 am start time. Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/FL/
Citrus Golf Trail
- Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
SEBRING/21stAnnualFirecracker5K
April- TBD, Aug. 22- AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness 5K, July 4- 27th Annual Firecracker 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park), Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.