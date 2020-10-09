Mason G. Smoak Foundation
The 12th Annual Mason G. Smoak Foundation Trail Race will be held on Sat. Oct. 17. Staggered or wave style start 4 mile trail race held on the Lightsey Family Ranch (www.floridahuntingoutfitter.com) in Venus, Florida, a beautiful hunting preserve full of wildlife. You will run by one of the 3 fenced in gator ponds and through the preserve where you are likely to see pheasant, quail and turkey, several kinds of deer, many unique and unusual plants.
Sign up for a time slot with your running buddies, friends or family and come out and enjoy the outdoors and this wonderful venue!
Race Waves will hold up to 30 participants each. Race Registration will only be available online. NO DAY OF REGISTRATION. Cut of for online registration will be midnight on October 15, 2020.
Please plan to arrive at the ranch at least 30 minutes before your wave start time in order to receive your race packet, park, warm up, use facilities, and line up for your wave to be called. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and packets will be handed to you in your vehicle before you are directed to a parking spot. If you are late the timing system will still start your time at your designated wave start time.
Everyone will receive a participation medal in your packet and a sticker with your time and place will be mail to you after the race. You have the option to purchase a race t shirt or dry fit.
There will be no awards ceremony. Times will be posted on the Mason G. Smoak Foundation website, our facebook page and in the Highlands News-Sun.
AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K Goes Virtual
AdventHealth is committed to keeping the community safe, which is why this year’s Pink on Parade run/walk 5k and 1-mile walk is going virtual. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and can be completed in locations that are convenient to participants, like a neighborhood or park, or on a treadmill.
Pink On Parade registration is open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at runsignup.com/sebringpinkonparade-2020. Each participant has a window, Oct. 2 through Oct. 11, 2020, to complete the 5K and email results to Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com by Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.
Pink on Parade proceeds support the AdventHealth Sebring Diagnostic Imaging Breast Center and help provide financial support to men and women in Hardee and Highlands counties who cannot afford breast cancer screenings.
All participants receive a shirt and completion certificate and prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Pinkest Attire Selfie, Top Fundraising Team and Top Overall Run Times
For information about Pink On Parade, to submit your “Pinkest Attire” selfie, or for questions about other upcoming virtual races, please email Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com or call 863-402-5525.
The AdventHealth race series races are currently as follows and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines:
Oct. 16, Trick or Trot 5K at Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District; Oct. 17, Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5k; Nov. 7, Run the Track at Sebring International Raceway, Nov. 8, AdventHealth Foundation – Bill Jarrett Ford Virtual 5k/10k; Nov. 26, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 11, Jarrett Family Jingle Bell Run.
All Star Softball Game
The All American International Sports League (AAISL) is host a home run derby and All Star Softball game on Oct. 31 at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The teams playing are Team Puerto Rico coached by Carmelo Garcia and Team USA coached by Kaylee Tuck. The home run derby is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the All Star game will begin at 5 p.m.
The National Anthem will be performed by Zay Toven. Performing America, The Beautiful is Jaleigh Brantner. The National Anthem at the home run derby will be performed by Kassidy Caroll. The event is to help “Strike Out Bullying” and is open to the public.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available.
The tennis camps are for ages 4 to 18. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) will be held Tuesdays 3:15-4 p.m. with a cost of $37, Future Camps (ages 6-12) offer a choice of day Monday thru Friday 4-5 p.m. with a cost of $45, Pre-Tournament Academy will be held on Wednesdays form 4-5 p.m. for $60 and High School Team Level will be held on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60.
First time players are welcome. The camps are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Rotary Club Freedom Flight Golf Tournament
The Rotary Club of Avon Park announces its 2020 Freedom Flight golf tournament at River Greens golf club on Saturday, November 14. The four person scramble format will feature awards in flights, refreshments and food on the course, closest to the pin and putting contests, raffle and fun for all involved.
The fundraisers proceeds will be used to fund Freedom Flights for local veterans to Washington, D.C. next May to visit national memorials and historic sites and other charity projects of the Rotary Club of Avon Park.
Entry fee is $60 per player. A corporate package with a foursome of golfers and a tee sign is $300. Hole signs are available for sponsors for $75. Those wanting an application form may email tourney director Chet Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net or call him at 385-4736 to leave a message and he will get right back to you.