Highlands County Softball League
The Highlands County Softball Fall League is excited to get a new season underway. The adult (18 and up) softball league will begin on Sept. 19 and will take place at the Multi-Sports Complex located at 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring.
League champions receive 50% off the 2024 winter season in January. Tournament champions receive 25% off the 2024 winter league season.
The fees are $360 per team and a $25 sanction fee for 2023 if not already paid. Registration fees are due by Sept. 12.
Submit registration and fees at the Parks & Facilities office, 636 S. Fernleaf Ave., Sebring.
For more information, call the Multi-Sports Complex office at 863-402-6755 or Josh Zahller at 863-441-0705 or go to highlandsfl.gov.
Juan Rosado & Ken Hedges Memorial Golf Tournament
The Sebring Elks No. 1529 is having its 8th Annual Juan Rosado and Ken Hedges Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30th at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The entry fee is $85 per person or $340 per foursome. There will be a pretournament mixer on Friday night with a cash bar and prizes that will be held at the Sebring Elks Lodge.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be many raffle and auction items, a 50/50 drawing, free refreshments on the course, a longest drive and closest to the pin contest. A free lunch will be provided after play.
Racquet Arcade tennis classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons. Kids and adults of all ages.