SFSC FOUNDATION HOSTS MILLION DOLLAR HOLE-IN-ONE
GOLF SHOOTOUT TO BENEFIT ATHLETICS
AVON PARK – The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation will host its fifth Annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with qualifying rounds taking place on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The final round will take place on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the Golf Shootout benefit the SFSC Athletic Department. SFSC fields four athletic teams: women’s volleyball, women’s cross country, men’s baseball, and women’s softball.
“We are excited again to host the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout,” said Rick Hitt, SFSC Athletic Director. “Since the inaugural Shootout, we have given out thousands of dollars in prize money to our qualifiers and we look forward to doing it again this year in hopes of delivering on the grand prize of $1 million. This community has supported athletics at every level every year that I can remember in the 34 years of my coaching career. We look forward to the enjoyment of the qualifying rounds and the excitement and enthusiasm that the final round of the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout brings.”
Amateur adult golfers are eligible to participate in the Shootout and compete for $1 million provided through Putting Hole-in-One Shootouts Prize Promotions. If no one sinks a hole-in-one, the closest shots to the hole will win prizes. First place will receive $750, second place will receive $500, third will receive $250, and fourth will receive a pro shop gift card from Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Golfers can purchase a bag of 10 balls for $10. Participants may purchase an unlimited number of bags.
“We are thankful to everyone who supports SFSC by participating in our Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout,” said Jamie Bateman, executive director of institutional advancement at SFSC. “The success of this event is made possible by our generous donors and sponsors who take the lead in ensuring our students have the means to succeed in their goals of higher education. Our athletes and all our students are blessed because of everyone who comes out to play.”
Sponsorships for the Shootout are still available. For more information about the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout or sponsoring the event, contact the SFSC Foundation at 863-453-3133 or foundation@southflorida.edu.
ABOUT THE SFSC FOUNDATION
The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation enhances community awareness of the College, solicits and accepts gifts, receives bequests, and manages and helps to appreciate cash gifts or non-cash gifts donated to the SFSC Foundation. Such contributions are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Funds received by the SFSC Foundation are distributed to endeavors that benefit the college and subsidize its students, staff, and programs. The SFSC Foundation offers scholarships and provides funding to maintain educational facilities.
Purple Heart Memorial Golf Tournament
The “Lefty” St Pierre Memorial Golf Scramble sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Sebring Chapter 601, will be held Friday, Jan 15 at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park. The tournament scramble is named in honor of the late “Lefty” St Pierre, a wounded WWII veteran, avid golfer, and Chapter member.
This annual event is the Purple Heart Chapter’s only fundraiser of the year and all proceeds are donated to the Highlands County Veterans Service Office (VSO) in the form of food and gasoline gifts cards for distribution to local veterans and their families who need assistance. Over the past years over $30,000 has been donated to the VSO by the ten-member Chapter from this annual event.
Registration fees are $60 per golfer and includes lunch and use of a golf cart. Prizes are awarded for the first, second and third flight winner as well as closest to the hole and closest to the pin. Door prize and 50/25/25 drawings will take place. Registration will begin at 7:00 AM with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM. Hole sponsorships of $100 are welcome.
For further information contact River Greens at 863 453-5210 or Doug Tait at 863 385-1763 or mophchapter601@gmail.com
Lake Placid Senior Softball
Batter-up! Senior softball starts swinging. Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2022 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on Mondays and Wednesdays each week at starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older.
Visit the league website at www.lpsoftball.com for more league details.
Players planning on playing in the 2022 league are currently practicing every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lake June Park Sports Complex off Jackson Road in Lake Placid. New players are welcome. Come on out on Monday, bring your glove and bat (or you’re welcome to borrow them at the field) and meet the other players. All skill levels are welcome, even if you’ve never played organized softball, come out and give it a try. See you at the field!
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.