Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through July 31.
The tennis camps are for ages 6 to 18 and cost $100 per weekly session. First time players are welcome. The camps are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
The TruthAthletics Basketball camp will run from July 27 thru July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the R.O.C. First Baptist Church in Sebring. The cost is $130.00 which includes a free dri-fit t shirt. All Campers MUST Bring their own Basketball.
There will also be a parent show case, a guest speaker, food and drinks at the conclusion.
Registration Forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sweet Frogs, Hibbett Sports and Prestige Barbershop.
For additional information email truthathletics@comcast.net
AdventHealth Heartland Race Series
The second race of the series is the AdventHealth Wauchula Wildcat Wellness Virtual 5K. Your health and safety are our priority. That’s why this year’s AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation Wildcat Wellness 5k is going virtual!
Runners and walkers can complete the challenge anywhere and on their own schedule. Please join us for this communal experience that celebrates your health and our Wauchula community! To register, visit RunSignUp.com/AHWildcatWellness5K – Registration ends Aug. 8 2020. Be sure to submit run time and route to Kirsten.scarborough@adventhealth.com between Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 to qualify and receive your participation shirt.
Prizes will be awarded for most spirited wildcat selfie, first run completion submission, top fundraising team and top run times! Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out to the AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation at (863) 402-5525 or Kirsten.scarborough@adventhealth.com for more details.
The rest of the races are currently as follows and are subject to change in relation to safety and social distancing guidelines:
Oct. 10, AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade Virtual 5K and/or 1-mile walk; Oct. 16, Trick or Trot 5K at Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District; Oct. 17, Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5k; Nov. 7, Run the Track at Sebring International Raceway, Nov. 8, AdventHealth Foundation – Bill Jarrett Ford Virtual 5k/10k; Nov. 26, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 11, Jarrett Family Jingle Bell Run.