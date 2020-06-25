Heartland Golf Open
Sign up now for the first qualifier for the 3rd annual Heartland Golf Open. The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its first qualifier on Saturday, July 18, at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
After the first qualifier at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Harder Hall Golf Club will host the second qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 1, Spring Lake Golf Resort will be the site of the third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 15, while, Golf Hammock Golf Club will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Placid Lakes Golf Course will host the championship round on Sept. 12.
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Placid Lakes Golf Course.
To sign up, go to one of the four qualifying courses or come by the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.
Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through July 31.
The tennis camps are for ages 6 to 18 and cost $100 per weekly session. First time players are welcome. The camps are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Firecracker 5K
The 26th Annual Firecracker 5K has become a virtual race to protect everyone’s health. Competitors can complete their 3.1 mile or 5K run/walk between now and July 4th on a route in their neighborhood, on a treadmill or on the actual course at Highlands Hammock State Park (if the park loop is open — check ahead of time).
Entry fee for the event is $22 which includes shirt, race bib and special 4th of July medal. A special kids rate is available for $12 but race shirt is not included.
Race packets will be available for pickup at Highlands Hammock State Park on July 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on race morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. If unable to pickup the race packet it will be mailed to your home address.
Once your race is complete, report your times to Chet Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net or text at 863-712-3524. Register online at endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar