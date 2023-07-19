TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2023
Last truthathletics basketball camp of the summer is set for July 17-21 at First Baptist Church of Sebring (The R.O.C.). Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.
This camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities and it is for young ballers finishing grades second through ninth.
On the last day of camp, a parent showcase will be held with a featured guest motivational speaker, award ceremony, and a pizza celebration.
Cost is $150, which includes a free dri-fit T-shirt.
For more information, email truthathletics@comcast.net.
Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament
The 3rd Annual Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 29 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $85 per person, which includes golf and lunch. Additional items that are available are raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing, and mulligans (two per player). Refreshments will be provided on the course.
Sponsorships are available. Gold sponsorships: $2,000 which includes four-person entry, six tee box advertising signs, two mulligans per player and 20 raffle tickets per player. Silver sponsorship: $1,000 which includes four person entry, two tee box advertising signs, one mulligan per player and 10 raffle tickets per player. Team Sponsorships: $500 includes four person entry, tee box advertising sign, one mulligan per player and five raffle tickets per player. Hole Sponsorship: $100 includes advertising sign on tee box.
To register please contact one of the following: richard.hitt@southflorida.edu or 863-381-4087; t.stephenson@live.com or 863-214-9888; or jgose11@embarqmail.com or 863-381-2466.
Entry deadline is Monday, July 24. Make checks payable to Kim Gose Research Foundation, kimgose.org.
Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team dives into summer
Practice is underway at the Highlands County Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring, for the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST). Practices will be from 6:30-8 a.m.
Saturday, July 22: Avon Park (organized practice)
Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23: FAST — Ocala (Florida Senior Champ.) Qualifiers only
Friday-Sunday, July 28-30: SDA — Port Charlotte (Area 5 Champ.)
These meets are subject to change.
Highlands Hurricans may not participate in all these meets. Swim meets are not mandatory.
All ages are welcome to become a Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team member. There is no minimum skill level of swimming both 25 yards of freestyle and 25 yards of backstroke without assistance. This is not a replacement for swimming lessons, but an extension and refinement of what they will learn in swim lessons.
Girl swimmers should wear a one-piece suit. There is a limited supply of team swim suits if you would like to purchase a team suit. Swim caps are recommended.
For more information, email Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com.
A Highlands County Family YMCA membership is required to participate at the YMCA facility. Contact the YMCA for membership needs. Tell the YMCA registrar that you will be part of the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team and the YMCA will waive the joining fee. The YMCA membership fee is not included in the team swim fee.
All HHST swimmers will need to become United States Swimming (USS) members after an initial trial. If you are a new or returning swimmer, the following link will need to be used to create your USS membership. As the parent you may need to set up an account first then log back in using your account to actually register your swimmer. To join the USS please visit: omr.usaswimming.org/omr/welcome/573F42108EEF5C
When you go to the link you should verify that you are registering with the LSC: Florida Swimming (FL); Club: Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST)
This is a brand new process. Please be patient and follow their instructions. For the summer session, apply for membership as a “Season 2 Athlete”. Membership will need to be paid during the registration process.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is in full swing. The tour travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two-day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18-year-olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11-13-year-olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18-year-olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys and Girls: 6-8-year-olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10-year-olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts with the boys and girls competing against each other. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best four finishes out of the first seven events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least four out of seven events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at the awards banquet (after the second day of the Tour Championship).
To sign up for an event, make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. At that time, reply with your child’s name, age and date of birth. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time, please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
Racquet Arcade tennis classes
Racquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons. Kids and adults of all ages.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp
Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First-time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Central United Volleyball Club
If your child is interested in playing Club Volleyball locally here in Highlands County, without the long commute out of county, and your athlete wants to be pushed to be her very best; we are here for you. The season runs October through May/June, with Team Evaluations being held August 5th. Register today at cuvb.org
We have some who are getting their registrations in for CUVB Club Season. We just wrapped up our first season and — WOW what an awesome time we had! We want to send out a reminder for those who may have gotten busy with life and for those who have yet to receive the information. We expect to have 7-8 teams this season. If you’d like to help coach, reach out to Coach Chrissy at (239)204-1778.
You must register to Try Out for Central United Volleyball Club. Registration is $200 for the season (Everyone). This holds your spot (age). We do not charge a separate tryout fee. Included: 7-9+ tournaments, coaching, up to 2 practices per week starting in October-May/June, 2 Jerseys, Practice Shirt, backpack, coaches accommodations (national teams). Not Included: hotel (national teams), spandex, knee pads, shoes.
Options:
The Regional Team Cost per Player is: $1000 ($800 after reg. Fee). One day tournaments…
The National Team Cost per Player is: $2000 ($1800 after reg Fee). Multiple day tournaments…
Kids who make the National Team have the option to play for the regional team (cheaper option).
Kids who make the Regional Team do not have the option to play on the National Team.
Our payment breakdown for Regional Team is $100 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Payment breakdown for National Team is $225 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Club fees may be paid in full at registration to receive 10% off total.
Boys Club Volleyball is now available for ages 12-16. Tryouts will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5. To register visit cuvb.org. Registration must be completed by Saturday, July 15.
- All SIBLINGS in CUVB receive 10% of total.
We will individual fundraise in October with the calendar fundraiser. All funds raised will be applied to your own account. ($496 possible or more)
We also do a club fundraiser at Publix in January to cover our team building activities and end of season banquet. (If you want to start the calendar fundraiser now, we can send it to you).
We have once again kept our costs per player low and this season, the athletes have the opportunity to fundraise toward their own bill. We understand most other clubs have much higher costs involved, but we strive to make CUVB available to all of our community.