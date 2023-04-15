Champion for Children Cornhole TournamentThe American Veterans Post 21 is gearing up today for the Sixth Annual Champion for Children Cornhole Tournament at the AmVets Post, 21623 U.S. 27 S., Sebring.
The Cornhole tournament will be a double elimination with teams slotted at random. First, second and third place will receive cash prizes. Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with bags flying at noon.
There will be lunch, dinner, $2 drafts, raffles and 50/50 for purchase.
The cost is $40 for team pre-registration and $50 team day of event (space is limited).
Make checks payable to AmVets Post 21 with “Champion for Children” in the memo.
For more information, contact Commander Bobby Sanders at 863-385-0234.
Will Run for Pancakes 5K Run/WalkThe race start location has changed for the Will Run for Pancakes 5K Run/Walk. Check-in will start at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the school’s new location at South Florida State College, 500 E. Interlake Blvd., Building 500, Lake Placid.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. The route will be mostly the same but the pancake breakfast will be inside this year. The route will feature a “tour” of the fabulous murals of Lake Placid as well as catching the warm breeze from Lake June. All proceeds benefit Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
Age groups for the race are: 10 and under, 11-13, 14-17, 18-49, 50-69, and 70 and over.
Pancake breakfast begins as soon as the runners return and at 8:30 a.m. for non-runners.
There will be an award ceremony about 30 minutes after the final racer crosses the finish line.
Racquet Arcade Tennis classesRacquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons.
Kids and adults of all ages are invited. It is a 100% success rate, rapid progressive teaching with 40 years of coaching experiences. The classes are 5 Star rated.
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer CampWeekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions will begin June 5 and run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
The camps are for ages 6-18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of United States Professional Tennis Association certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Professional Staff and Head Professional at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica, West Indies.