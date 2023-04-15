Champion for Children Cornhole TournamentThe American Veterans Post 21 is gearing up today for the Sixth Annual Champion for Children Cornhole Tournament at the AmVets Post, 21623 U.S. 27 S., Sebring.

The Cornhole tournament will be a double elimination with teams slotted at random. First, second and third place will receive cash prizes. Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with bags flying at noon.

Recommended for you