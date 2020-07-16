Tennis Camps
Highlands County Tennis Association presents weekly summer tennis camp sessions at the Thakkar Tennis Center located in the Country Club of Sebring are now available. The camps run now through July 31.
The tennis camps are for ages 6 to 18 and cost $100 per weekly session. First time players are welcome. The camps are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
The TruthAthletics Basketball camp will run from July 27 thru July 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the R.O.C. First Baptist Church in Sebring. The cost is $130.00 which includes a free dri-fit t shirt. All Campers MUST Bring their own Basketball.
There will also be a parent show case, a guest speaker, food and drinks at the conclusion.
Registration Forms can be picked up at the following locations: Sweet Frogs, Hibbett Sports and Prestige Barbershop.
For additional information email truthathletics@comcast.net