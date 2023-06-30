Firecracker 5K set for July 4The annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk has been set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Day of race registration will open at 6:30 a.m. Early entry fee is $20 and comes with a custom designed dri-fit tee. A youth 11 and under entry without shirt is $13. Early entry cut-off date is June 27 when fees go up by $5. No additional shirts will be ordered after June 27 so you are urged to register early by requesting an application at: cbrojek@comcast.net or going online at endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/
The race benefits the girls and boys cross country teams at Avon Park High School and youth projects. If you have questions, call the race director at 863-712-3524.
TruthAthletics Summer Basketball Camp 2023Last truthathletics basketball camp of the summer is set for July 17-21 at First Baptist Church of Sebring (The R.O.C.). Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.
This camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities and it is for young ballers finishing grades second through ninth.
On the last day of camp, a parent showcase will be held with a featured guest motivational speaker, award ceremony, and a pizza celebration.
Cost is $150, which includes a free dri-fit T-shirt.
For more information, email truthathletics@comcast.net.
Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament The 3rd Annual Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 29 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $85 per person, which includes golf and lunch. Additoinal items that are available are raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing, and mulligans (two per player). Refreshments will be provided on the course.
Sponsorships are available. Gold sponsorships: $2,000 which includes four-person entry, six tee box advertising signs, two mulligans per player and 20 raffle tickets per player. Silver sponsorship: $1,000 which includes four person entry, two tee box advertising signs, one mulligan per player and 10 raffle tickets per player. Team Sponsorships: $500 includes four person entry, tee box advertising sign, one mulligan per player and five raffle tickets per player. Hole Sponsorship: $100 includes advertising sign on tee box.
To register please contact one of the following: richard.hitt@southflorida.edu or 863-381-4087; t.stephenson@live.com or 863-214-9888; or jgose11@embarqmail.com or 863-381-2466.
Entry deadline is Monday, July 24. Make checks payable to Kim Gose Research Foundation, kimgose.org.
Racquet Arcade tennis classesRacquet Arcade is offering tennis group classes or private lessons. Kids and adults of all ages.
More information visit us online at http://racquetarcade.club or call our offices at 863-510-7315
Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Camp Weekly summer camps will be available at the Country Club of Sebring Thakkar Tennis Center.
The Summer Camp sessions run through July 28. The weekly sessions will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and will cost $100 per weekly session.
First-time players are welcome. The sessions are under the direction of USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) certified tennis professional Coach Horace Watkis. Watkis is formerly part of Chicago’s famous Mid-Town Club Pro Staff and Head Pro at Frenchman’s Cove at Port Antonio, Jamaica — West Indies.
To signup for camp please contact Coach Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or at 863-414-2164 or his office at 863-386-4282.
Central United Volleyball Club If your child is interested in playing Club Volleyball locally here in Highlands County, without the long commute out of county, and your athlete wants to be pushed to be her very best; we are here for you. The season runs October through May/June, with Team Evaluations being held August 5th. Register today at cuvb.org
We have some who are getting their registrations in for CUVB Club Season. We just wrapped up our first season and — WOW what an awesome time we had! We want to send out a reminder for those who may have gotten busy with life and for those who have yet to receive the information. We expect to have 7-8 teams this season. If you’d like to help coach, reach out to Coach Chrissy at (239)204-1778.
You must register to Try Out for Central United Volleyball Club. Registration is $200 for the season (Everyone). This holds your spot (age). We do not charge a separate tryout fee. Included: 7-9+ tournaments, coaching, up to 2 practices per week starting in October-May/June, 2 Jerseys, Practice Shirt, backpack, coaches accommodations (national teams). Not Included: hotel (national teams), spandex, knee pads, shoes.
Options:
The Regional Team Cost per Player is: $1000 ($800 after reg. Fee). One day tournaments…
The National Team Cost per Player is: $2000 ($1800 after reg Fee). Multiple day tournaments…
Kids who make the National Team have the option to play for the regional team (cheaper option).
Kids who make the Regional Team do not have the option to play on the National Team.
Our payment breakdown for Regional Team is $100 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Payment breakdown for National Team is $225 per month for 8 months starting in September.
Club fees may be paid in full at registration to receive 10% off total.
- All SIBLINGS in CUVB receive 10% of total.
We will individual fundraise in October with the calendar fundraiser. All funds raised will be applied to your own account. ($496 possible or more)
We also do a club fundraiser at Publix in January to cover our team building activities and end of season banquet. (If you want to start the calendar fundraiser now, we can send it to you).
We have once again kept our costs per player low and this season, the athletes have the opportunity to fundraise toward their own bill. We understand most other clubs have much higher costs involved, but we strive to make CUVB available to all of our community.