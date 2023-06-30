Firecracker 5K set for July 4The annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk has been set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Highlands Hammock State Park.

Day of race registration will open at 6:30 a.m. Early entry fee is $20 and comes with a custom designed dri-fit tee. A youth 11 and under entry without shirt is $13. Early entry cut-off date is June 27 when fees go up by $5. No additional shirts will be ordered after June 27 so you are urged to register early by requesting an application at: cbrojek@comcast.net or going online at endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/

