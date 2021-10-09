Mason G. Smoak Foundation Ranch RunJoin the 4-mile trail run held on the Lightsey Family Ranch (www.floridahuntingoutfitter.com) in Venus, Florida, a beautiful hunting preserve full of wildlife. You will run by one of their 3 fenced-in gator ponds and through the preserve where you are likely to see pheasant, quail, turkey, several kinds of deer, and many unique and unusual plants. Participants are welcome to walk the trail and simply enjoy their surroundings.
Race Registration will be available online and on-site the day of the race. Cut off for online registration will be midnight on October 15, 2021. Please plan to arrive at the ranch at least 30 minutes before the race in order to park, receive your race packet, warm up, use facilities, and line up for the start of the race.
You have the option to purchase a race t-shirt or dry fit shirt during the online registration process. Times will be posted on the Mason G. Smoak Foundation website, our Facebook page and in the Highlands News-Sun after the race.
The Mason G. Smoak Foundation is a 501©3 organization that partners with the community to impact lives. The Mason G. Smoak Foundation is a faith-based organization that supports education, promotes environmental stewardship and fosters opportunities for leadership development in a manner reflective of Mason’s integrity and character.
Since its inception, the Mason G. Smoak Foundation has: Graduated over 200 students through our Youth Leadership Highlands program. Distributed over $200,000 in community grants to over 40 different organizations. Awarded over $195,000 to 57 graduating seniors throughout Highlands, Hardee, and Desoto Counties.
The cost is $15 before Oct. 6 and the price will increase after Oct. 6. To register online please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venus/MasonGSmoakFoundationRanchTrailRace
AdventHealth’s Pink on ParadeSince 2017, AdventHealth Sebring’s Pink on Parade has united our community and raised more than $245,000 to support breast health by funding early detection screenings, as well as lifesaving equipment to help diagnose and treat women and men with breast cancer or breast illness.
This year is no different. You are invited to join a safe communal 1-mile or 5K walk/run that honors our brave community members who are facing breast cancer, celebrates survivors who have won their fight and remembers those who shine on through their loved ones.
This year’s event is back to being in person but we also have a virtual experience option if you prefer to take steps at a time and place that works for you.
The live event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd in Sebring. Registration is $30 plus a $2.50 registration fee.
The virtual experience is available at RunSignUp.com/SebringPinkOnParade-2021
The agenda for race day is 6 p.m. Registration and Packet Pickup, 6:45 Welcome and Opening Ceremony, 7:30 p.m. 1-mile Walk and 5K Run Start and at 8:30 p.m. Fellowship and Awards.
Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. Awards will be distributed for Most Spirited, Pinkest Attire and Largest Group Participation.
For more information please contact Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com or 863-402-5525.
Christmas Angels Golf Tournament The 25th Christmas Angles Golf Tournament will be held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 16 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament format is a four-man scramble accompanied by many on course events and contests including closest to the pin and longest drive contest. Lunch will be served after the event, followed by awards, prize drawings and team prizes.
Sponsorships are available: Corporate sponsorship, $2500; Team and tee sponsors, $600; Tee sponsors, $250 and individual player, $125.
If you’re looking for a fun way to help make holiday wishes come true for children in care, register for this fantastic event by September 18th — caringheartcharities@gmail.com or 863-559-0897.
Golf Hammock Challenge Cup
Players will be competing for 24 roster spots. 2 low scores will be named captains and will pick (2) twelve man teams and two alternates based on the next best 24 scores.
The qualifier will be held at Golf Hammock Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 9 with an 8 a.m. shotguns start. The Cup will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. The event will be a scratch format with no HDCP. Saturday a.m. four ball and Saturday p.m. foursomes (Alt shot) Sunday singles.
The qualifier entry fee is $50 and $50 Tournament fee upon qualifying which includes complimentary practice round Friday afternoon, pairings party Friday evening (drinks, hors d’oeuvres), tournament rounds Saturday and Sunday, lunch both tournament days and a tournament shirt.
Call the Golf Hammock pro shop at 863-382-2151 to sign up.
{div}Participating in the qualifier guarantees you are available the entire weekend of Oct. 23 and 24 should you qualify. {/div}
{div}Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament
The Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament will be at Pinecrest Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The format is a four person teams scramble that will cost $400 per team or$100 per player. Proceeds from this event will go to the LC5 Foundation and Jade Jackson’s journey battling childhood brain cancer. Jade is still fighting, now in her miraculous 8th year, and is currently taking a break from all treatment due to the side effects of chemo. Every three months she goes for MRI scans and her oncologist continues to monitor the tumors. She is blessed to be her today and she lives her life to the fullest.
Awards, lunch and raffle prizes will take place after the event. The field is limited to the first 24 teams. To register or for more information please contact Pinecrest Golf Club at 863-453-7555.
Halloween 5K & Family Fun Run
The Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Highlands Hammock State Park. A shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m.
Goodie bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Prizes for the best costume. Bring the whole family and costumes are encouraged.
The registration fee is $25. To register visit ridgeareaarc.org
The proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc who serve and advocate for individuals with developmental and other disabilities so they may have the opportunity to choose and realize their goals.{/div}
Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Scramble
Mark your calendars for Sat., Nov. 6 for the 22nd Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road, Sebring. The Drs. V. and T. Thakkar Foundation is the Diamond Sponsor of the Golf Scramble. The day will begin with a 7 a.m. continental breakfast and registration, and an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start. The open-air hallway on the way to the Pro-Shop will be used for sign in and the Continental Breakfast.
Each player receives 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, lunch at the Caddyshack, one door prize ticket, one Putting Contest ticket, and assorted gifts in the sign-in swag bag. Pre-Registration is open through Oct. 22; however, golfers can register up through the morning of the Scramble.
Mulligans will be available, as well as additional door prize tickets, and additional putting contest tickets. A silent auction table will be set with prizes. Tickets will be available for a beverage cart and its contents.
Several contests will be held on the day of the scramble: closest to the pin, and longest drive, Hole-in-One Contest sponsored by Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash, and after the scramble the Putting Contest, sponsored by the Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Realtors.
There will also be a special “Hole-in-Two” contest, on a Par 5 hole. A guest golf professional from Charity Golf International will be on hand. Trevor Consavage is a member of the World Long Drive Association. Scramble teams have the option to make a donation that allows them to play the long-drive pro’s 400-yard tee-shot. This puts them roughly 125 yards out on their next shot, according to the flyer from Charity Golf, Inc. If any individual holes out, they will win a golf trip of a lifetime for two, includes airfare to San Francisco, two nights at the Pebble Beach Lodge, and three rounds of golf. Proceeds raised from donations made at that hole will be split with Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels Office, 863-402-1818 for more information or to register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, silent auction items, or items for the swag-bags. All proceeds from this event will help defray the ongoing business expenses of the Meals On Wheels program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers make lunchtime meal deliveries in the Sebring and Lake Placid area to those individuals who are elderly, recovering from illness or injury, those just home from a rehabilitation or respite care facility. There is no age requirement, although the average age is 83 for those receiving meals. The Sebring Meals On Wheels program, established in 1973, has been in continuous operation for 48 years, and is a 501©3 not-for-profit Florida corporation.
Citrus Golf Trail
Known as the Value Golf Capital of America, Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail in Central Florida is now even more affordable for visiting golf enthusiasts with the launch of the new Citrus Golf Trail Passport. Offering savings of 22% on five rounds, the Passport includes five participating golf clubs featuring six golf courses. Several restaurants and a partner hotel are also offering additional money-saving deals as part of the package, which are good May-September.
The Citrus Golf Trail Passport is available for visitors who reside outside of the Sebring/Highlands County area. For just $127, Citrus Golf Trail Passport holders get five, 18-hole rounds of golf with cart (one round at each club), and other savings including up to 22% off dining experiences, free beverages, and $10 off a second round of golf. Passport holders can sign up electronically to receive exclusive discounts right to their phone.
Participating Citrus Golf Trail members include:
Pinecrest On Lotela Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Resort, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Deer Run course, Turtle Run course and Inn on the Lakes (Hotel Partner).
Please visit our COVID-19 page for health and social distancing information and visit our blog post on the Top Ten Reasons to Plan a Golf Vacation in Sebring.
With courses that build on the natural beauty of Central Florida, golfers may find it difficult to keep their eyes on the ball. Wet and dry, sandy and woody conditions combine to create challenging and fun courses for any skill level on Sebring area fairways. To find out how you can hit the greens while saving, visit www.CitrusGolfTrail.com.
- Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
The April event kicked off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
2021 AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation Run Series
The AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula Foundations strive to help our patients and community live their best, most vibrant lives. To keep our communities on the move, we are excited to announce the third annual Heartland Race Series. The series encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition. Competitors must run or walk in seven of the ten upcoming races to qualify for the series, and the top 3 finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
Oct. 16 (tentative date)- AdventHealth Sebring Pink On Parade 5K & 1-Mile Walk, Oct. 23 (tentative date)- Mason G. Smoak Foundation 5K, Nov.- TBD, Nov. 25- 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K (Highlands Hammock State Park) and Dec. 12- TBD.